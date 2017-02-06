Public Records for the week of Jan. 18-24, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Manatee Memorial Hospital
Sierra, Alexander Michael, a boy to Ashley Howard and Anton Sierra, Bradenton, Jan. 11, 2017
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Rosemary Taylor McDowell and Robert Ray Luebcke
Christopher James Walker and Jessica Joan Yoder
Thomas Lee Brooks and Casey Summer Campbell
Maria Guadalupe MacDonald and Richard Allan MacDonald
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
Tenon Ralph Thompson and William Alan Gardner
Arely Zarai Moreno Ramirez and Kevy Salazar Molina
Laronna Patrice Yawn and Rodney Eugene Watson
Withnydency Casseus and George Randall Beachem
Nicole Louise Juneac and Aroldo Noel Velasquez Ortiz
Brian Daniel Colvin Jr. and Chastity Renee Lynn Havens
Manose Meristin and Christopher Lane Cranford
Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
Stuart Douoglas Lohr and Deanna Carol Miller
Jesse James Turcott and Sherree Leeann Brown
Joanne Patricia Gleason and Dennis Michael Genoski
Lily Onyx Jones and Nicholas Charles Herrig
Adrian Jimenez Landaverde and Lauren Marie Casey
John Patrick Ebone and Michele Anne Goodman
William Karl Hensley and Judith Ann Detzel
Jose Alberto Trevino and Jennifer Lee Jones
Stanley William Olsen and Kelly A. Quin
Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
Madison Shea Ward and Cristhian Camilo Roldan Diaz
Emily Sue Thompson and Daryll Richard Adsit
Dyani Nequa Ralph and Gerald Eugene Ogletree
Kham Xayasounethone and Darryl Kenneth Lamb
Iris Isabel Barahona and Luis Romeo Garcia
Zackery Scott Dean Coyle and Cynthia Dawn Micochero
Caitlyn Mariah Walz and Bobby Lee Cooper III
Aniceto Plata Lino and Daisy Garcia Arauz
Raul Enrique Calvillo Valadez and Teresa Noemi Ramos Cobon
Marie Rayneri Avery and Daniel Joseph Withers
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Carolyn Mae Williby and Ryan Craig Harkness
Daniel Osbaldo Gomez and Marisol Ayala
Jody Lynn Zook and Ronald Lee Wyatt
Matthew Shawn Harper and Lea Marie Vargas
Almonique Taranya Yulanda Mitchell and Nicholas Brandol King
Luiza Araujo Guimares Soares and John Robert Carelli
Bruce McBain Talboys and Patricia Consuelo Holguin
Nancy Lynn Hopkins and Michael Francis Schreiber Jr.
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Nathalie Nieves and David Nieves
Karen Bennet and Jack Bennet
Michelle Bryant and Joshua Lowe
Jackie Christopher Scott and Susan Geraldine Scott
Kent E.M. Groves and Brenda C. Penney
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
Rhonda Helene Carabbia and Ronald A. Carabbia
Tiffany C. Bustle and Robert L. Bustle
Nancy L. Buckner and Daniel D. Buckner
Elizabeth M. Hartung Baron and Herbert B. Baron
Richard William Chambers and Teresa Lynn Hanson
Rachael Smith and Michael A. Smith Jr.
Agneszka W. Kosik and Piotr J. Bubeczko
Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
Davit Bennitt Escobar and Allyce Carmeline Escobar
Brandy Nicole Williams Torres and Mario Antonio Torres
Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
Courtney McGough and Michael Carl Nation
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
No records.
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Sharon Ann Rowan vs. Auto Owners Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Ulysses Strong vs. Prudencio Hernandez (auto negligence)
Mitchell Henderson vs. The Hasketll Company (other civil circuit)
GTE Federal Credit Union vs. Estate of Ernest G. Cotton et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al vs. Orilange Bien-Aime et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Regions Bank vs. Heather A. Brenner et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Stonegate Bank et al vs. Heart and Vascular Center of Bradenton PLLC et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Frgo Bank NA vs. John Randolph Caine Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of America NA vs. Estate of Webster Johnson et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Dianna D. Fagan et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. vs. Richard B. Siegel et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Phyllis A. Murphy et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
Karl J. Ayers vs. Mary J. Miller et al (auto negligence)
Kristina Ann Flint vs. TNT Towing and Recovery Inc. et al (auto negligence)
Tahree Yawn vs. German Mondragon et al (auto negligence)
Tamara Randall vs. William A. Day Jr. (auto negligence)
Capital One Bank USA NA vs. Brian C. Stufflebean (contract and indebtedness)
C. Dean Kushmer vs. Alice A. Kelly (mortgage foreclosure)
CIT Bank NA vs. Beneficial Florida Inc. (mortgage foreclosure)
Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Christopher W. Coleman et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Whitney Bank vs. Frank M. Perry (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
Oscar Gallegos vs. Eder Celis (auto negligence)
C. Robert Belts vs. Carolynn A. Mickel (auto negligence)
Stephen R. Masalko vs. Bruce Flint (auto negligence)
CACH LLC vs. Kathleen Powell (contract and indebtedness)
Swift Financial Corporation vs. Urban Cattle Co. LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)
Robert Riddick et al vs. Forest River Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Robert McCaffrey vs. Ellen McCaffrey et al (other civil circuit)
Cardinal Financial Company LP vs. Windy Ann Borden et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Parkwood Lakes Subdivision Homeowners Association vs. Randall M. Sexton et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
Fabian Parker vs. Tiniya Love et al (auto negligence)
Brandon Leonard vs. Janet K. Albright et al (auto negligence)
Blake Whitney Thompson Comany LLC et al vs. Ellenton Bougainvillea Properties LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)
RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Elton Strawderman et al (contract and indebtedness)
G and Me Garm Inc. vs. Chester Bullock et al (contract and indebtedness)
Virginia Baden et al vs. Gregory Porges Esq. et al (professional malpractice)
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Richard Riemer-Sesterhenn vs. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Lazaro Cardenas-Becerra vs. Michael David Marchand (auto negligence)
Maribel Fernandez et al vs. Elements Property Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. All American Gold Corp. (contract and indebtedness)
Deborah Overman-Plante vs. Joel A. Rodriguez et al (contract and indebtedness)
Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Cardinal Energy Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Hemp Americana Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Elite Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
