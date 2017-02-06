Public Records

February 6, 2017 10:01 AM

Public Records for the week of Jan. 18-24, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Sierra, Alexander Michael, a boy to Ashley Howard and Anton Sierra, Bradenton, Jan. 11, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Rosemary Taylor McDowell and Robert Ray Luebcke

Christopher James Walker and Jessica Joan Yoder

Thomas Lee Brooks and Casey Summer Campbell

Maria Guadalupe MacDonald and Richard Allan MacDonald

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Tenon Ralph Thompson and William Alan Gardner

Arely Zarai Moreno Ramirez and Kevy Salazar Molina

Laronna Patrice Yawn and Rodney Eugene Watson

Withnydency Casseus and George Randall Beachem

Nicole Louise Juneac and Aroldo Noel Velasquez Ortiz

Brian Daniel Colvin Jr. and Chastity Renee Lynn Havens

Manose Meristin and Christopher Lane Cranford

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Stuart Douoglas Lohr and Deanna Carol Miller

Jesse James Turcott and Sherree Leeann Brown

Joanne Patricia Gleason and Dennis Michael Genoski

Lily Onyx Jones and Nicholas Charles Herrig

Adrian Jimenez Landaverde and Lauren Marie Casey

John Patrick Ebone and Michele Anne Goodman

William Karl Hensley and Judith Ann Detzel

Jose Alberto Trevino and Jennifer Lee Jones

Stanley William Olsen and Kelly A. Quin

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Madison Shea Ward and Cristhian Camilo Roldan Diaz

Emily Sue Thompson and Daryll Richard Adsit

Dyani Nequa Ralph and Gerald Eugene Ogletree

Kham Xayasounethone and Darryl Kenneth Lamb

Iris Isabel Barahona and Luis Romeo Garcia

Zackery Scott Dean Coyle and Cynthia Dawn Micochero

Caitlyn Mariah Walz and Bobby Lee Cooper III

Aniceto Plata Lino and Daisy Garcia Arauz

Raul Enrique Calvillo Valadez and Teresa Noemi Ramos Cobon

Marie Rayneri Avery and Daniel Joseph Withers

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Carolyn Mae Williby and Ryan Craig Harkness

Daniel Osbaldo Gomez and Marisol Ayala

Jody Lynn Zook and Ronald Lee Wyatt

Matthew Shawn Harper and Lea Marie Vargas

Almonique Taranya Yulanda Mitchell and Nicholas Brandol King

Luiza Araujo Guimares Soares and John Robert Carelli

Bruce McBain Talboys and Patricia Consuelo Holguin

Nancy Lynn Hopkins and Michael Francis Schreiber Jr.

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Nathalie Nieves and David Nieves

Karen Bennet and Jack Bennet

Michelle Bryant and Joshua Lowe

Jackie Christopher Scott and Susan Geraldine Scott

Kent E.M. Groves and Brenda C. Penney

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Rhonda Helene Carabbia and Ronald A. Carabbia

Tiffany C. Bustle and Robert L. Bustle

Nancy L. Buckner and Daniel D. Buckner

Elizabeth M. Hartung Baron and Herbert B. Baron

Richard William Chambers and Teresa Lynn Hanson

Rachael Smith and Michael A. Smith Jr.

Agneszka W. Kosik and Piotr J. Bubeczko

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Davit Bennitt Escobar and Allyce Carmeline Escobar

Brandy Nicole Williams Torres and Mario Antonio Torres

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Courtney McGough and Michael Carl Nation

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

No records.

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Sharon Ann Rowan vs. Auto Owners Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Ulysses Strong vs. Prudencio Hernandez (auto negligence)

Mitchell Henderson vs. The Hasketll Company (other civil circuit)

GTE Federal Credit Union vs. Estate of Ernest G. Cotton et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al vs. Orilange Bien-Aime et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Regions Bank vs. Heather A. Brenner et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Stonegate Bank et al vs. Heart and Vascular Center of Bradenton PLLC et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Frgo Bank NA vs. John Randolph Caine Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Estate of Webster Johnson et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Dianna D. Fagan et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. vs. Richard B. Siegel et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Phyllis A. Murphy et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Karl J. Ayers vs. Mary J. Miller et al (auto negligence)

Kristina Ann Flint vs. TNT Towing and Recovery Inc. et al (auto negligence)

Tahree Yawn vs. German Mondragon et al (auto negligence)

Tamara Randall vs. William A. Day Jr. (auto negligence)

Capital One Bank USA NA vs. Brian C. Stufflebean (contract and indebtedness)

C. Dean Kushmer vs. Alice A. Kelly (mortgage foreclosure)

CIT Bank NA vs. Beneficial Florida Inc. (mortgage foreclosure)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Christopher W. Coleman et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Whitney Bank vs. Frank M. Perry (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Oscar Gallegos vs. Eder Celis (auto negligence)

C. Robert Belts vs. Carolynn A. Mickel (auto negligence)

Stephen R. Masalko vs. Bruce Flint (auto negligence)

CACH LLC vs. Kathleen Powell (contract and indebtedness)

Swift Financial Corporation vs. Urban Cattle Co. LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

Robert Riddick et al vs. Forest River Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Robert McCaffrey vs. Ellen McCaffrey et al (other civil circuit)

Cardinal Financial Company LP vs. Windy Ann Borden et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Parkwood Lakes Subdivision Homeowners Association vs. Randall M. Sexton et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Fabian Parker vs. Tiniya Love et al (auto negligence)

Brandon Leonard vs. Janet K. Albright et al (auto negligence)

Blake Whitney Thompson Comany LLC et al vs. Ellenton Bougainvillea Properties LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Elton Strawderman et al (contract and indebtedness)

G and Me Garm Inc. vs. Chester Bullock et al (contract and indebtedness)

Virginia Baden et al vs. Gregory Porges Esq. et al (professional malpractice)

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Richard Riemer-Sesterhenn vs. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Lazaro Cardenas-Becerra vs. Michael David Marchand (auto negligence)

Maribel Fernandez et al vs. Elements Property Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. All American Gold Corp. (contract and indebtedness)

Deborah Overman-Plante vs. Joel A. Rodriguez et al (contract and indebtedness)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Cardinal Energy Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Hemp Americana Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Elite Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

