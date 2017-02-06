Public Records

February 6, 2017 9:56 AM

Public Records for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Robert Jay Mannion and Nichole Christine Phillips

Katina Levette Thurman and Michael Eugene Beasley

Jennifer Forman Lester and Kenneth Thomas Lester

Jame Elizabeth Rhudy and Stephen Raymond Gordon

Mariano Alberto Martinez and Laura Andrea Brescia

Randy Douglas Colletti and Debra Jean Komula

Alejandra Sanchez Hernandez and Gilberto Cendejas

Hayber Pastora Graterol Madera and Edwin Orlando Colmenarez Amaro

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Robert Daniel Ferguson and Linda Michele Dunn

William Simpson Cummins Sr. and Evelyn Marie Banning Jones

Sharon Ann Cobb and Virginia Ann Lewis

Vito Anthony Stoncius and Jeannine Doria Michaud

Frank Charles Muchie and Jordan Nicole Johnson

Clare Kathleen Brinkman and Seth Timothy McGarry

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Robert Howard Barnes and Shannon Renee Twyman

Marta Urszula Rog and Michael Joseph Spada Jr.

Ana Consuelo Flores Rodriguez and Gustavo Torres

Bobby Wayne Jones Jr. and Nichole Lynn Haddock

Harold Graham Jr. and Karen Denise Cobb

Jerry Joseph Thome Jr. and Dana Michelle Brugger

Jose Enrique Munive and Rebecca Rosales

Cynthia Iveth Frias and Mario Jimenez

Dinu Baiju Reena and Sophie Christina Kozub Thompson

Bonnie Jane Davis and Kenneth Joseph Converse

Husain Zoher Kapadia and Amatullah Quresh Motiwala

Razi Ullah and Jordan Mariah Stewart

Heather Danielle Loner and Stephen Nicholas Graffam

Mark Stephen Kichar and Julie Anne Pritchard

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Jauana Latrell Johnson and Sean Christopher Phillips

Jonathan Kyle Patrick Flenniken and Olivia Anna Pfeiffer

Heather Lee Ann Lavin and Austin Samuel Edgar

Miguel Angel Martinez Bello and Kellie Ann Gaudalupe

Cathy Lynn Parker and Erik Willard Jones

Terezia Sutus and Nick James Adams

Alan William Day and Jesse Ralph Rocha

Maria Lisa Jankowski and Jared Donald Shaw

Alaina Marie Perian and Jacob Arthur Jordan

Eric Richard Lewis Brown and Elyse Nicole Devereaux

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Andrea Marie Tomes and Richard Robert Gipson

Donna Kathleen Bowdoin and Lucinda Rae Ferguson

Dnaielle Nicole Gaylord and Eric Lee Boyers

April Leandra Wasden and Cody Lee Lemke

Sean Luke Nesius and Natalie Grace Weiffenbach

Richard Alvin Rocereto and Randy Robert Wheeler

Nina Eleanor Roar and Jackie Milton Skaggs Jr.

Daniel Madrid and Amanda Rose Savoie

Christian Antoni Downing and Katelyn Alexandria Booth

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Billy Hoyle and Katherine Hoyle

Amy Elizabeth Williams and Eugene Jason Williams

Eddie David Lewis and Yveline Cole-Lewis

Autumn Stowers and Cory Stowers

Hector Luis Colon Jr. and Janay Eileene Frost

Richard R. Barrow and Katie M. Oswald

Roy Henry Smiley and Alison Marie Smiley

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Jenneth Robles Konicov and Gary Jan Konicov

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Frisler Elouidort and Phara Jean Baptiste

Amanda Chantel Lunsford and Brett A. Lembachner

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Jan Stanek and Kristyna Stanek

Natalia Alvarez and Juan David Alvarez

Carrie Braggs and William Braggs Jr.

Jay Jed Hoffman and Christina Hoffman

Selenia Ivelisse Quinones and Gerald Thomas Fedroff Jr.

Jeffrey Steven Serensky and Amanda Marie Serensky

Richard Walker and Kialey Walker

Whitney D. Wood and Gary Mac Wood III

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Anne-Sophie Marielle Dervieux Henderson and Joel Henderson

Ralph Angel Rivera III and Mercedes Rivera

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Lon Whitner et al vs. Judith R. Littell (auto negligence)

Callie Forrest vs. Mary Jacqueline Veidt Miller et al (auto negligence)

Dental Power International Inc. vs. Dynamic Dental Partners LLC (contract and indebtedness)

US Bank NA vs. Estate of James M. McNally et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Clyde Poole Sr. vs. Sherill L. Cease et al (auto negligence)

Donna A. Arnold vs. Linda Cramer et al (auto negligence)

Robin Blackwell et al vs. Steve Heintz et al (auto negligence)

Katelynn Craig vs. Todd Thomas Logan et al (auto negligence)

Kenneth E. Polk vs. Jeffrey F. Burzinski (auto negligence)

DDRM Creekwood Crossing LLC vs. Carol Olson et al (contract and indebtedness)

Wilmington Trust NA et al vs. Daniel Taylor et al (mortgage foreclosure)

United Security Financial Corp. vs. Estate of Brian D. Geyman et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Timothy R. Keenan vs. Progressive Express Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Nigel Gamble vs. David Springer (auto negligence)

RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Lucien C. Philoctete et al (contract and indebtedness)

RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Mizael Carrillo (contract and indebtedness)

Garda USA Inc. vs. Christine Bouquin (other civil circuit)

National Mortgage LLC vs.Kenneth R. Hawkins (mortgage foreclosure)

Suntrust Bank vs. Joseph Baybe et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Mohamad Waliagha (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Rusceen Norman vs. Janet Kaiser et al (auto negligence)

American Express Centurion Bank vs. Reginal Lipscomb (contract and indebtedness)

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Lynda Kiansten (contract and indebtedness)

Collectors Universe Inc. vs. Numismatic Guaranty Corporation of America (contract and indebtedness)

Jo Anne Yahred vs. Pamela Kiernan et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Donald Armstrong et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Demetrius Hart vs. Rhea Mullen (auto negligence)

Justin Bradford vs. Crestie Smith et al (auto negligence)

Inverinmobili SAS vs. International Aviation Marketing Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manatees investigate transparent canoe in St. Petersburg

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos