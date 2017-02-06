Public Records for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
Robert Jay Mannion and Nichole Christine Phillips
Katina Levette Thurman and Michael Eugene Beasley
Jennifer Forman Lester and Kenneth Thomas Lester
Jame Elizabeth Rhudy and Stephen Raymond Gordon
Mariano Alberto Martinez and Laura Andrea Brescia
Randy Douglas Colletti and Debra Jean Komula
Alejandra Sanchez Hernandez and Gilberto Cendejas
Hayber Pastora Graterol Madera and Edwin Orlando Colmenarez Amaro
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Robert Daniel Ferguson and Linda Michele Dunn
William Simpson Cummins Sr. and Evelyn Marie Banning Jones
Sharon Ann Cobb and Virginia Ann Lewis
Vito Anthony Stoncius and Jeannine Doria Michaud
Frank Charles Muchie and Jordan Nicole Johnson
Clare Kathleen Brinkman and Seth Timothy McGarry
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Robert Howard Barnes and Shannon Renee Twyman
Marta Urszula Rog and Michael Joseph Spada Jr.
Ana Consuelo Flores Rodriguez and Gustavo Torres
Bobby Wayne Jones Jr. and Nichole Lynn Haddock
Harold Graham Jr. and Karen Denise Cobb
Jerry Joseph Thome Jr. and Dana Michelle Brugger
Jose Enrique Munive and Rebecca Rosales
Cynthia Iveth Frias and Mario Jimenez
Dinu Baiju Reena and Sophie Christina Kozub Thompson
Bonnie Jane Davis and Kenneth Joseph Converse
Husain Zoher Kapadia and Amatullah Quresh Motiwala
Razi Ullah and Jordan Mariah Stewart
Heather Danielle Loner and Stephen Nicholas Graffam
Mark Stephen Kichar and Julie Anne Pritchard
Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Jauana Latrell Johnson and Sean Christopher Phillips
Jonathan Kyle Patrick Flenniken and Olivia Anna Pfeiffer
Heather Lee Ann Lavin and Austin Samuel Edgar
Miguel Angel Martinez Bello and Kellie Ann Gaudalupe
Cathy Lynn Parker and Erik Willard Jones
Terezia Sutus and Nick James Adams
Alan William Day and Jesse Ralph Rocha
Maria Lisa Jankowski and Jared Donald Shaw
Alaina Marie Perian and Jacob Arthur Jordan
Eric Richard Lewis Brown and Elyse Nicole Devereaux
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Andrea Marie Tomes and Richard Robert Gipson
Donna Kathleen Bowdoin and Lucinda Rae Ferguson
Dnaielle Nicole Gaylord and Eric Lee Boyers
April Leandra Wasden and Cody Lee Lemke
Sean Luke Nesius and Natalie Grace Weiffenbach
Richard Alvin Rocereto and Randy Robert Wheeler
Nina Eleanor Roar and Jackie Milton Skaggs Jr.
Daniel Madrid and Amanda Rose Savoie
Christian Antoni Downing and Katelyn Alexandria Booth
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
Billy Hoyle and Katherine Hoyle
Amy Elizabeth Williams and Eugene Jason Williams
Eddie David Lewis and Yveline Cole-Lewis
Autumn Stowers and Cory Stowers
Hector Luis Colon Jr. and Janay Eileene Frost
Richard R. Barrow and Katie M. Oswald
Roy Henry Smiley and Alison Marie Smiley
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Jenneth Robles Konicov and Gary Jan Konicov
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Frisler Elouidort and Phara Jean Baptiste
Amanda Chantel Lunsford and Brett A. Lembachner
Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Jan Stanek and Kristyna Stanek
Natalia Alvarez and Juan David Alvarez
Carrie Braggs and William Braggs Jr.
Jay Jed Hoffman and Christina Hoffman
Selenia Ivelisse Quinones and Gerald Thomas Fedroff Jr.
Jeffrey Steven Serensky and Amanda Marie Serensky
Richard Walker and Kialey Walker
Whitney D. Wood and Gary Mac Wood III
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Anne-Sophie Marielle Dervieux Henderson and Joel Henderson
Ralph Angel Rivera III and Mercedes Rivera
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
Lon Whitner et al vs. Judith R. Littell (auto negligence)
Callie Forrest vs. Mary Jacqueline Veidt Miller et al (auto negligence)
Dental Power International Inc. vs. Dynamic Dental Partners LLC (contract and indebtedness)
US Bank NA vs. Estate of James M. McNally et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Clyde Poole Sr. vs. Sherill L. Cease et al (auto negligence)
Donna A. Arnold vs. Linda Cramer et al (auto negligence)
Robin Blackwell et al vs. Steve Heintz et al (auto negligence)
Katelynn Craig vs. Todd Thomas Logan et al (auto negligence)
Kenneth E. Polk vs. Jeffrey F. Burzinski (auto negligence)
DDRM Creekwood Crossing LLC vs. Carol Olson et al (contract and indebtedness)
Wilmington Trust NA et al vs. Daniel Taylor et al (mortgage foreclosure)
United Security Financial Corp. vs. Estate of Brian D. Geyman et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Timothy R. Keenan vs. Progressive Express Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Nigel Gamble vs. David Springer (auto negligence)
RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Lucien C. Philoctete et al (contract and indebtedness)
RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Mizael Carrillo (contract and indebtedness)
Garda USA Inc. vs. Christine Bouquin (other civil circuit)
National Mortgage LLC vs.Kenneth R. Hawkins (mortgage foreclosure)
Suntrust Bank vs. Joseph Baybe et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Mohamad Waliagha (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Rusceen Norman vs. Janet Kaiser et al (auto negligence)
American Express Centurion Bank vs. Reginal Lipscomb (contract and indebtedness)
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Lynda Kiansten (contract and indebtedness)
Collectors Universe Inc. vs. Numismatic Guaranty Corporation of America (contract and indebtedness)
Jo Anne Yahred vs. Pamela Kiernan et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of America NA vs. Donald Armstrong et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Demetrius Hart vs. Rhea Mullen (auto negligence)
Justin Bradford vs. Crestie Smith et al (auto negligence)
Inverinmobili SAS vs. International Aviation Marketing Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
