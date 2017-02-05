Public Records

February 5, 2017 10:45 AM

Public records for the week of Feb. 6-10, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit www.manateeclerk.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Teresa M. Lawrence et al, $538,724, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-001052, online.

Thomas Brain Dyer, $337,315, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-001004, online.

Randy Goldy et al, $206,209, DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc., 2015-CA-002312, online.

Kathy Tschirhart et al, $169,805, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2016-CA-002326, online.

Donald R. Hock et al, $355,079, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-0031 Hock et al, $355,079, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-003144, online.

Johnsie R. McGuire et al, $234,402, US Bank Trust NA et al, 2016-CA-003231, online.

WEDNESDAY

Simon Benford et al, $409,551, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2012-CA-008181, online.

Charles J. Christiansen et al, $418,412, Christiana Trust et al, 2014-CA-004935, online.

THURSDAY

David R. Schopfer et al, $180,160, CP SRMOF II 2012 et al, 2016-CA-001028, online.

Eric D. Jackson et al, $680,818, William B. Tompkins et al, 2016-CA-004564, online.

FRIDAY

David V. Valdez Jr., $142,281, Branch Banking and Trust, 2014-CA-000340, online.

Brian C. Hardesty et al, $227,841, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-004286, online.

Laronda Ford et al, $86,336, Regions Bank, 2015-CA-001473, online.

Carmen L. Perez et al, $868,972, Bank of America NA, 2015-CA-002855, online.

Michael H. Kemp, $209,987, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-002145, online.

Katie McClusky et al, $380,793, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-002875, onine.

Barbara A. Keiser et al, $229,177, Bank of America NA, 2016-CA-003085, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Elfin Touch Art, 1280 Carlton Arms Circle, Unit A, administration office, Matthew Blanchfield, 941-567-4424.

FUO LLC, 200 Third Ave. W., Unit 210, administration office, Dr. G. Austin Hill, 941-792-0340.

Jeff Gray, 4601 46th St. Ct. W., Unit 202, rental units, Jeff Gray, 810-744-0322.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Formula 2 Powerboat Division 2 Race

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos