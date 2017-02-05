Public records for the week of Feb. 6-10, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit www.manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Teresa M. Lawrence et al, $538,724, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-001052, online.
Thomas Brain Dyer, $337,315, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-001004, online.
Randy Goldy et al, $206,209, DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc., 2015-CA-002312, online.
Kathy Tschirhart et al, $169,805, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2016-CA-002326, online.
Donald R. Hock et al, $355,079, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-0031 Hock et al, $355,079, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-003144, online.
Johnsie R. McGuire et al, $234,402, US Bank Trust NA et al, 2016-CA-003231, online.
WEDNESDAY
Simon Benford et al, $409,551, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2012-CA-008181, online.
Charles J. Christiansen et al, $418,412, Christiana Trust et al, 2014-CA-004935, online.
THURSDAY
David R. Schopfer et al, $180,160, CP SRMOF II 2012 et al, 2016-CA-001028, online.
Eric D. Jackson et al, $680,818, William B. Tompkins et al, 2016-CA-004564, online.
FRIDAY
David V. Valdez Jr., $142,281, Branch Banking and Trust, 2014-CA-000340, online.
Brian C. Hardesty et al, $227,841, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-004286, online.
Laronda Ford et al, $86,336, Regions Bank, 2015-CA-001473, online.
Carmen L. Perez et al, $868,972, Bank of America NA, 2015-CA-002855, online.
Michael H. Kemp, $209,987, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-002145, online.
Katie McClusky et al, $380,793, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-002875, onine.
Barbara A. Keiser et al, $229,177, Bank of America NA, 2016-CA-003085, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Elfin Touch Art, 1280 Carlton Arms Circle, Unit A, administration office, Matthew Blanchfield, 941-567-4424.
FUO LLC, 200 Third Ave. W., Unit 210, administration office, Dr. G. Austin Hill, 941-792-0340.
Jeff Gray, 4601 46th St. Ct. W., Unit 202, rental units, Jeff Gray, 810-744-0322.
