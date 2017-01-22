Public Records

January 22, 2017 10:50 AM

Public records for Jan. 23, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit http://manateeclerk.com/Departments/CivilFamily/ForeclosureCalendar.aspx.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Donald R. Johnston III et al, $254,073, Household Finance Corp. et al, 2013-CA-003025, online.

Nestor Enchautegui et al, $130,126, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-004158, online.

Maria Horvath et al, $468,628, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2014-CA-004914, online.

James E. Tindall et al, $139,465, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-000717, online.

Derek Shaw et al, $190,128, FBC Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-005965, online.

WEDNESDAY

Guy J. Pratt et al, $325,709, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-002440, online.

Diane E. Watkins et al, $196,961, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., online.

Angie M. Seneck et al, $278,833, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-003518, online.

Sean Murphy et al, $38,779, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2016-CA-000530, online.

THURSDAY

Christopher R. Joyner et al, $114,842, Fifth Third Mortgage Company, 2015-CA-003971, online.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Culvers, 4714 SR 64 E., restaurant, Chad Stevenson, 608-697-4218.

Public Records

