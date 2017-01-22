Public records for Jan. 23, 2017

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017 Pause

1:54 Bus headed to Women's March on Washington leaves from Bradenton

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:51 Out-of-Door Academy clamps down to beat Saint Stephen's in girls socer district title

1:34 Women's March on Washington has Florida participants

1:37 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Feb. 25

0:51 "Sweetheart" is advocate for beef, calming presence in show ring

0:58 Rubonia community participates in Plant-A-Pail program