Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit http://manateeclerk.com/Departments/CivilFamily/ForeclosureCalendar.aspx.
MONDAY
TUESDAY
Thomas E. Harmening et al, $489,154, BC Home Loans Servicing LP, 2010-CA-004899, online.
Raul Garcia et al, $73,274, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2012-CA-003517, online.
Terry R. Depaola et al, $226,837, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-007538, online.
Graham P. Williams et al, $102,963, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et a, 2014-CA-005609, online.
Mary Ellen Cohen et al, $30,894, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2015-CA-001738, online.
Estate of Richard M. Bohnenkamper a.k.a. Richard Marti et al, $271,867, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-001314, online.
Estate of Robrt Misztak et al, $219,750, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001430, online.
Frances H. Mazur et al, $134,800, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001935, online.
Ellenton Bougainvillea Properties LLC et al, $7,532,833, Bougainvillea Lenders LLC, 2016-CA-003770, online.
WEDNESDAY
Jose Negron et al, $1,244,460, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2014-CA-000189, online.
Robert H. Katzenberger et al, $880,453, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-000949, online.
Joseph Lepiscopo, $200,809, George A. Sinclair et al, 2015-CA-001557, online.
John G. Green et al, $291,467, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000896, online.
Kyong C. Wahl, $96,788, Citimortgage Inc., 2016-CA-002413, online.
Julia Spaziani et al, $241,471, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-002764, online.
Ferman Richard II et al, $128,229, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-002933, online.
THURSDAY
Dari Declark et al, $192,809, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2013-CA-004044, online.
Estate of Elizabeth A. Black deceased, et al, $46,292, Ditech Financial LLC, 2015-CA-005503, online.
Estate of Dana G. Bracken a.k.a. Dana Gwen Bracken deceased et al, $109,691, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-005917, online.
Marie Rosette Telisma et al, $182,901, HMC Assets LLC et al, 2016-CA-001198, online.
Rebecca J. Gramlin et al, $172,042, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-002607, online.
Earlieen V. Pearcey et al, $158,481, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-002898, online.
Theresa L. McCarthy et al, $126,651, Federal National Mortgage Association et al, 2016-CA-003082.
David F. Scharf et al, $275,920, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-003183, online.
Katherine Carlson, $270,002, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-003389, online.
Salvatore Alfonso et al, $259,807, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-003455, online.
FRIDAY
Sharon Sturchio et al, $610,548, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000543, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Air and Energy Inc., 555 Sixth Ave. W., heating, A/C, ventilating, Air and Energy Inc., 941-778-0773.
Air and Energy Inc., 555 Sixth Ave. W., electrical and merchandise, Air and Energy Inc., 941-778-0773.
Air and Energy Inc., 555 Sixth Ave. W., plumbing and gas fitting, Air and Energy Inc., 941-778-0773.
Raven’s Whim, 1006 11th Ave. W., new merchant or merchandising, Diane S. Terese, 941-773-0735.
United Drone Services LLC, 1001 Third Ave. W., Unit 360, repair and service, Brendan Powers, 941-779-9223.
West Coast Cleaning Company LLC, 3005 Southern Pkwy. W., janitorial service, Jeff Kors, 941-286-7635.
