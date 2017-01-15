Public Records

January 15, 2017 10:40 AM

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit http://manateeclerk.com/Departments/CivilFamily/ForeclosureCalendar.aspx.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Thomas E. Harmening et al, $489,154, BC Home Loans Servicing LP, 2010-CA-004899, online.

Raul Garcia et al, $73,274, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2012-CA-003517, online.

Terry R. Depaola et al, $226,837, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-007538, online.

Graham P. Williams et al, $102,963, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et a, 2014-CA-005609, online.

Mary Ellen Cohen et al, $30,894, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2015-CA-001738, online.

Estate of Richard M. Bohnenkamper a.k.a. Richard Marti et al, $271,867, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-001314, online.

Estate of Robrt Misztak et al, $219,750, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001430, online.

Frances H. Mazur et al, $134,800, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001935, online.

Ellenton Bougainvillea Properties LLC et al, $7,532,833, Bougainvillea Lenders LLC, 2016-CA-003770, online.

WEDNESDAY

Jose Negron et al, $1,244,460, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2014-CA-000189, online.

Robert H. Katzenberger et al, $880,453, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-000949, online.

Joseph Lepiscopo, $200,809, George A. Sinclair et al, 2015-CA-001557, online.

John G. Green et al, $291,467, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000896, online.

Kyong C. Wahl, $96,788, Citimortgage Inc., 2016-CA-002413, online.

Julia Spaziani et al, $241,471, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-002764, online.

Ferman Richard II et al, $128,229, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-002933, online.

THURSDAY

Dari Declark et al, $192,809, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2013-CA-004044, online.

Estate of Elizabeth A. Black deceased, et al, $46,292, Ditech Financial LLC, 2015-CA-005503, online.

Estate of Dana G. Bracken a.k.a. Dana Gwen Bracken deceased et al, $109,691, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-005917, online.

Marie Rosette Telisma et al, $182,901, HMC Assets LLC et al, 2016-CA-001198, online.

Rebecca J. Gramlin et al, $172,042, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-002607, online.

Earlieen V. Pearcey et al, $158,481, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-002898, online.

Theresa L. McCarthy et al, $126,651, Federal National Mortgage Association et al, 2016-CA-003082.

David F. Scharf et al, $275,920, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-003183, online.

Katherine Carlson, $270,002, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-003389, online.

Salvatore Alfonso et al, $259,807, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-003455, online.

FRIDAY

Sharon Sturchio et al, $610,548, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000543, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Air and Energy Inc., 555 Sixth Ave. W., heating, A/C, ventilating, Air and Energy Inc., 941-778-0773.

Air and Energy Inc., 555 Sixth Ave. W., electrical and merchandise, Air and Energy Inc., 941-778-0773.

Air and Energy Inc., 555 Sixth Ave. W., plumbing and gas fitting, Air and Energy Inc., 941-778-0773.

Raven’s Whim, 1006 11th Ave. W., new merchant or merchandising, Diane S. Terese, 941-773-0735.

United Drone Services LLC, 1001 Third Ave. W., Unit 360, repair and service, Brendan Powers, 941-779-9223.

West Coast Cleaning Company LLC, 3005 Southern Pkwy. W., janitorial service, Jeff Kors, 941-286-7635.

