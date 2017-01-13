Public Records for the week of Jan. 4-10, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Douglas Brainard Biddix and Carol Jean Campbell
Tami McGuire and Arthur Randall Kersey
Robert Peter Valentino and David Scott Leger
Daniel John Ryan and Amanda Lynne Escobio
Andre Philip Esparra and Katrina Danielle Schmidt
Rhona Arinthia Paul and Antoine Missy
Sandy marie Butler and Timothy William Lubbs
Matthew David Butler and Callie Ann Scarbrough
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Keith Wade Norris and Alexandra Elizabeth Zipperer
Michael Jon Eassa and Janet Elizabeth Foote
George Lee Burnett Reynolds and Katelyn Anne Lindemann
Maria Victoria Munoz Pena and Hector Alfredo Lopez Cortez
Michael Christopher Curran and Brooke Amber Blake
Astrid Danney Velez and Luis Gabriel Cruz
Robert Bruce Stout and Kristen Jayne Brown
Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
Jeffrey B. White and Carol Anne Byers
Ian Carroll Brady and Kristen Elece Thibodeaux
Kalee Ann Zavela and Christopher Peter Shaberts
Chelle Elizabeth Rigney and Christopher Todd Tomlinson
Mar cDaniel Kreutchic and Daneille Nichole Harrell
Enrique Bautista-Cortes and Jhoana L. Urieta Avellaneda
Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Kimberly Ann Pulaskie and Jeffrey Allan Rowe
Suzanne Bloom and Paul Curtis Ratzlaff
Constantino Rodriguez Cerro and Candida Pineda Flores
Luis Abraham Jardines-Reyes and Yasmin Mariela Ochoa Centeno
Gretchen Marie Schopfer and David Li Miller
Chrysostome Frenel and Loudwitch Mervil
Geoffrey Ryan Wiggins and Danni Marie States
Jerry Brent Brittsan and Brenda Sue Koch
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
Cary Brendan Smith and Rita Swarts Sell
Agusta Nichole Perkins and Frank Raffo
William Joe Richards and Sue Ann Miller
Erica Lynn Diaz and Manu Mangalvedkar
Jessica Mae Thurbon and Zachary David Wyatt
Christian Dan Espinosa Cuevas and Alejandra Raquel Machuca Burgel
Robert Lee Tickner Jr. and Dianna Lynn Lebel
Anthony Lavarn Williams Jr. and Brandi Nicole Turner
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Andrew Powers and Michelle Powers
Pedro Rodell Seabrooks and Latisha Jones Seabrooks
Jennifer Kay Yonahara and Hiroaki Yonahara
Ronny A. Livengood and Brandalin Livengood
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Herlinda Orozcojaimes and Juan Mateo Tzaquitzal
Lance Thornston Magnusson and Lynnette Juanita Magnusson
Ermelinda Velasquez and Omar Velasquez
Robert R. Balais and Joyce M. Balais
Audrey M. Abraham and Jorge Abraham
Melanie Hameed and Nero Hameed
Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
Michael J. Corcoran and Maribeth Corcoran
Anthony Lavarn Williams and Monica Nicole Williams
Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Zoraida Colon and Manuel Colon
Yvette Gonzales Nunez and Silvester Saldivar Gonzalez
Nicholas Edward Gunther and Sara Michelle Ventrillo
Rachel Weeks and Zachary Weeks
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
Troy Allen Brown and Jillian Allen Brown
Anthony Clemons and Latoya Gissendanner
Nicholas Ryan Howell and Amanda Howell
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Howard Mathews vs. Daymon Bell (auto negligence)
Hermelinda Lopez Zavala et al vs. American Security Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)
Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. New Colombia Resources Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Mortgage Rescue Funds LLC vs. Estate of Frank C. Avalos Jr. (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank NA vs. Lazaro Ramirez-Medina (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Bank of America NA vs. Marlene A. Winning (contract and indebtedness)
Quicken Loans Inc. vs. Andrew D. Watson et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of New York Mellon vs. Nikki M. Sonekeo et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wilmington Trust NA vs. Martin Ehman et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. Dominick Bass (auto negligence)
Darlene Davis vs. Anthony Loria et al (auto negligence)
Suncoast Credit Union vs. Christopher V. Hernandez (contract and indebtedness)
Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Otto Herrera et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Thomas Falkner et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
F.M. Porter vs. Paula Foley et al (auto negligence)
Scott Sanclemente vs. American Security Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)
Suncoast Credit Union vs. James E. Anderson Jr. (contract and indebtedness)
