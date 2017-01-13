Public Records

January 13, 2017 11:50 PM

Public Records for the week of Jan. 4-10, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Douglas Brainard Biddix and Carol Jean Campbell

Tami McGuire and Arthur Randall Kersey

Robert Peter Valentino and David Scott Leger

Daniel John Ryan and Amanda Lynne Escobio

Andre Philip Esparra and Katrina Danielle Schmidt

Rhona Arinthia Paul and Antoine Missy

Sandy marie Butler and Timothy William Lubbs

Matthew David Butler and Callie Ann Scarbrough

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Keith Wade Norris and Alexandra Elizabeth Zipperer

Michael Jon Eassa and Janet Elizabeth Foote

George Lee Burnett Reynolds and Katelyn Anne Lindemann

Maria Victoria Munoz Pena and Hector Alfredo Lopez Cortez

Michael Christopher Curran and Brooke Amber Blake

Astrid Danney Velez and Luis Gabriel Cruz

Robert Bruce Stout and Kristen Jayne Brown

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Jeffrey B. White and Carol Anne Byers

Ian Carroll Brady and Kristen Elece Thibodeaux

Kalee Ann Zavela and Christopher Peter Shaberts

Chelle Elizabeth Rigney and Christopher Todd Tomlinson

Mar cDaniel Kreutchic and Daneille Nichole Harrell

Enrique Bautista-Cortes and Jhoana L. Urieta Avellaneda

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Kimberly Ann Pulaskie and Jeffrey Allan Rowe

Suzanne Bloom and Paul Curtis Ratzlaff

Constantino Rodriguez Cerro and Candida Pineda Flores

Luis Abraham Jardines-Reyes and Yasmin Mariela Ochoa Centeno

Gretchen Marie Schopfer and David Li Miller

Chrysostome Frenel and Loudwitch Mervil

Geoffrey Ryan Wiggins and Danni Marie States

Jerry Brent Brittsan and Brenda Sue Koch

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Cary Brendan Smith and Rita Swarts Sell

Agusta Nichole Perkins and Frank Raffo

William Joe Richards and Sue Ann Miller

Erica Lynn Diaz and Manu Mangalvedkar

Jessica Mae Thurbon and Zachary David Wyatt

Christian Dan Espinosa Cuevas and Alejandra Raquel Machuca Burgel

Robert Lee Tickner Jr. and Dianna Lynn Lebel

Anthony Lavarn Williams Jr. and Brandi Nicole Turner

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Andrew Powers and Michelle Powers

Pedro Rodell Seabrooks and Latisha Jones Seabrooks

Jennifer Kay Yonahara and Hiroaki Yonahara

Ronny A. Livengood and Brandalin Livengood

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Herlinda Orozcojaimes and Juan Mateo Tzaquitzal

Lance Thornston Magnusson and Lynnette Juanita Magnusson

Ermelinda Velasquez and Omar Velasquez

Robert R. Balais and Joyce M. Balais

Audrey M. Abraham and Jorge Abraham

Melanie Hameed and Nero Hameed

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Michael J. Corcoran and Maribeth Corcoran

Anthony Lavarn Williams and Monica Nicole Williams

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Zoraida Colon and Manuel Colon

Yvette Gonzales Nunez and Silvester Saldivar Gonzalez

Nicholas Edward Gunther and Sara Michelle Ventrillo

Rachel Weeks and Zachary Weeks

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Troy Allen Brown and Jillian Allen Brown

Anthony Clemons and Latoya Gissendanner

Nicholas Ryan Howell and Amanda Howell

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Howard Mathews vs. Daymon Bell (auto negligence)

Hermelinda Lopez Zavala et al vs. American Security Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. New Colombia Resources Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Mortgage Rescue Funds LLC vs. Estate of Frank C. Avalos Jr. (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Lazaro Ramirez-Medina (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Bank of America NA vs. Marlene A. Winning (contract and indebtedness)

Quicken Loans Inc. vs. Andrew D. Watson et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of New York Mellon vs. Nikki M. Sonekeo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wilmington Trust NA vs. Martin Ehman et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. Dominick Bass (auto negligence)

Darlene Davis vs. Anthony Loria et al (auto negligence)

Suncoast Credit Union vs. Christopher V. Hernandez (contract and indebtedness)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Otto Herrera et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Thomas Falkner et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

F.M. Porter vs. Paula Foley et al (auto negligence)

Scott Sanclemente vs. American Security Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Suncoast Credit Union vs. James E. Anderson Jr. (contract and indebtedness)

