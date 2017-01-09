Public Records

January 9, 2017 9:51 AM

Public Records for the week of Dec. 14-20, 2016

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Foley, Rhys Michael, a boy to Michael and Stephanie Foley, Bradenton, Nov. 7, 2016

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

Alejandro Vazquez III and Jessie Melinda Torres

Virgilio Saenz-Perez and Maria Luisa Andrade Bermudez

Marilyn Susan Cheshier and Leslie Alan Hackney

Tiffany Michele Kelman and Michael Stephen Young

Preshus Rena Samuel and Jermaine Marlon Knowles

Amy Suzanne Brush and Andrew Scott Cushman

William Black Grant IV and Lorena Marcela Ricaurte Manrique

Precious Charles Taylor Jr. and Yolonda Michelle Washington

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

Leticia Santiago Morgan Dana Kronstadt

Kelsey Alycia Rodriguez and Kurt Michael Lievenbruck

Emmaline Lou Archdale and Zachary Leonard Kuhfuss

Luis Guillermo Rosado Colon Jr. and Yurani Ensueno Orozco Walteros

Robin Edgardo Sanabria Montes and Bader Alejandra Karaz Hernandez

Tylar Ellise Bruce and Jose Luis Ortega Rodriguez

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Emily Ann Ruple and Philip Jonathan Dilandro

Levi Hampton Courtney and Jessica Elyce Schopfer

Luis Enrique Pacheco Trujillo and Sonya Michelle Detota

Joshua James Pridokas and Meredith Lee McNellis

Jennifer Dawn Mobley and Thomas Duff Connolley II

Sarah Ashley Capps and Fallon Christian Bennett

Bridget Maureen Riley and Clayton Neil Cole

Paulina Christiana Philipp and Christopher Dillan Young

Shawn Monique Magryta and Leon Charles Hayes

Jason Wayne Godwin and Bobi Lynn Foster

Jessica Isabel Luna and Rogelio Almaguer Salinas

Ezequiel Diego Flores and Carmilla Nicole Wheatley

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Jenna Lee Avdoulos and Brian Scott Hannan

Brian Dierre Patterson and Jennifer Rose Carrillo

Anna Lee Elzinga and Solomon Oluwatosin Akinjo

Paula Deanna Collins and Byron Cary Roland

Arun Damian Lazarus and Sophia Paul

Steve William Gill and Jaimee Christina Grant

Sancia Dieujuste and Innocely Fevrier

Josena Saint Vil and Emmanuel Mathieu

Brian Stephen Brewer and Gayla Joanne Roberts

Sevasty Antoniades and Renan Albores Dumas

Zamira Fandino Pena and Angel Luis Rivera Cappas

Jeff Walter Carr and Diana Lynn Goodell

Amber Deshae Williams and La’Jada Shaquise Shantrice Simmons

Gerardo Bautista Duran Rodriguez and Rebecca Ann Parrish

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Tanya Lynn Sands and Derek Eugene Logan

Chelsea Alaine Ferguson and John Tucker Linde

Martin Peter Barringer Jr. and Amey Jo McGrath

Kevin Edward Drinkard and Maggie Gail Thompson

Hunter Craig Foxwell and Shannon Annette McLaughlin

Calvin Paul Horton Jr. and Calli Lynn Ramsey

Michael James Defibaugh and Alyssa Marie Adams

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

No records.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

Frances Parks and Nari Parks

Hanz Lucio Castro Martinez and Ximenia Paola Bermudez

Gerald Campbell and Marva Kettle

Melissa Carol Ferreto and Jose David Ferreto

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Banh Huitema and Bart Huitema

Jeremy C. Croteau and Amanda M. Croteau

Dora Elisa Dana and Refugio Perales Jaramillo

Dorothy M. Stevens and Steve R. Stevens

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Anthony R. Vasile Jr. and Barbara M. asile

David A. Frankenfield and Cori L. Frankenfield

Jaime L. Yeoman and Jacob A. Bongero

Jeffery R. Smith and Simone A. Depraz-Smith

Evelyn R. Tejeda and Hector L. Tejeda

Daniel Gaure Jr. and Sara K. Karaein

Susan Marie Sheahan and Benjiman Kendall Boydstun

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Edward Michael Hobbs and Tiffany Leshen Hobbs

Lilarie Reulet and Vincent Reulet

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

Bridget Paterno vs. Security National Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Roberta Lynn Salter et al vs. Susan Mary Wilson et al (auto negligence)

CAN Capital Asset Servicing Inc. vs. Florida Home Improvement Services Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Centurion Bank Corp. vs. Barbara Desantis (contract and indebtedness)

John Monhollon et al vs. Southern Owners Insurance Company (other civil circuit)

Northern Trust Company vs. Kathleen marie Barkley et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

E Trade Bank vs. Jeffrey Hayes et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wilmington Trust NA vs. John G. Field et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Margarito Areche vs. William Hall et al (auto negligence)

Carmen Sanchez vs. William Hall et al (auto negligence)

Ellen P. Donohue vs. Chris Charles Mottram et al (auto negligence)

CACH LLC vs. Susan Montfort (contract and indebtedness)

Randall Norman Giffen vs. Natalie Sharon Rush (contract and indebtedness)

John R. Martin vs. Sunset Imports Inc. et al (other civil circuit)

US Bank NA vs. Jose Arias et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. Robert L. Williams et al (mortgage foreclosure)

The Money Source Inc. vs. Jerry W. Ryan Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs. Michael C. Klemkosky et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Veteran Property Services Inc. vs. Salt Life Property Services LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

American Express Bank FSB vs. Mamdouh Mashni (contract and indebtedness)

