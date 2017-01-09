Public Records for the week of Dec. 14-20, 2016

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Foley, Rhys Michael, a boy to Michael and Stephanie Foley, Bradenton, Nov. 7, 2016
Manatee Memorial Hospital
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016
Alejandro Vazquez III and Jessie Melinda Torres
Virgilio Saenz-Perez and Maria Luisa Andrade Bermudez
Marilyn Susan Cheshier and Leslie Alan Hackney
Tiffany Michele Kelman and Michael Stephen Young
Preshus Rena Samuel and Jermaine Marlon Knowles
Amy Suzanne Brush and Andrew Scott Cushman
William Black Grant IV and Lorena Marcela Ricaurte Manrique
Precious Charles Taylor Jr. and Yolonda Michelle Washington
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
Leticia Santiago Morgan Dana Kronstadt
Kelsey Alycia Rodriguez and Kurt Michael Lievenbruck
Emmaline Lou Archdale and Zachary Leonard Kuhfuss
Luis Guillermo Rosado Colon Jr. and Yurani Ensueno Orozco Walteros
Robin Edgardo Sanabria Montes and Bader Alejandra Karaz Hernandez
Tylar Ellise Bruce and Jose Luis Ortega Rodriguez
Friday, Dec. 16, 2016
Emily Ann Ruple and Philip Jonathan Dilandro
Levi Hampton Courtney and Jessica Elyce Schopfer
Luis Enrique Pacheco Trujillo and Sonya Michelle Detota
Joshua James Pridokas and Meredith Lee McNellis
Jennifer Dawn Mobley and Thomas Duff Connolley II
Sarah Ashley Capps and Fallon Christian Bennett
Bridget Maureen Riley and Clayton Neil Cole
Paulina Christiana Philipp and Christopher Dillan Young
Shawn Monique Magryta and Leon Charles Hayes
Jason Wayne Godwin and Bobi Lynn Foster
Jessica Isabel Luna and Rogelio Almaguer Salinas
Ezequiel Diego Flores and Carmilla Nicole Wheatley
Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
Jenna Lee Avdoulos and Brian Scott Hannan
Brian Dierre Patterson and Jennifer Rose Carrillo
Anna Lee Elzinga and Solomon Oluwatosin Akinjo
Paula Deanna Collins and Byron Cary Roland
Arun Damian Lazarus and Sophia Paul
Steve William Gill and Jaimee Christina Grant
Sancia Dieujuste and Innocely Fevrier
Josena Saint Vil and Emmanuel Mathieu
Brian Stephen Brewer and Gayla Joanne Roberts
Sevasty Antoniades and Renan Albores Dumas
Zamira Fandino Pena and Angel Luis Rivera Cappas
Jeff Walter Carr and Diana Lynn Goodell
Amber Deshae Williams and La’Jada Shaquise Shantrice Simmons
Gerardo Bautista Duran Rodriguez and Rebecca Ann Parrish
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
Tanya Lynn Sands and Derek Eugene Logan
Chelsea Alaine Ferguson and John Tucker Linde
Martin Peter Barringer Jr. and Amey Jo McGrath
Kevin Edward Drinkard and Maggie Gail Thompson
Hunter Craig Foxwell and Shannon Annette McLaughlin
Calvin Paul Horton Jr. and Calli Lynn Ramsey
Michael James Defibaugh and Alyssa Marie Adams
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016
No records.
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
Frances Parks and Nari Parks
Hanz Lucio Castro Martinez and Ximenia Paola Bermudez
Gerald Campbell and Marva Kettle
Melissa Carol Ferreto and Jose David Ferreto
Friday, Dec. 16, 2016
Banh Huitema and Bart Huitema
Jeremy C. Croteau and Amanda M. Croteau
Dora Elisa Dana and Refugio Perales Jaramillo
Dorothy M. Stevens and Steve R. Stevens
Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
Anthony R. Vasile Jr. and Barbara M. asile
David A. Frankenfield and Cori L. Frankenfield
Jaime L. Yeoman and Jacob A. Bongero
Jeffery R. Smith and Simone A. Depraz-Smith
Evelyn R. Tejeda and Hector L. Tejeda
Daniel Gaure Jr. and Sara K. Karaein
Susan Marie Sheahan and Benjiman Kendall Boydstun
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
Edward Michael Hobbs and Tiffany Leshen Hobbs
Lilarie Reulet and Vincent Reulet
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016
Bridget Paterno vs. Security National Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Roberta Lynn Salter et al vs. Susan Mary Wilson et al (auto negligence)
CAN Capital Asset Servicing Inc. vs. Florida Home Improvement Services Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)
American Express Centurion Bank Corp. vs. Barbara Desantis (contract and indebtedness)
John Monhollon et al vs. Southern Owners Insurance Company (other civil circuit)
Northern Trust Company vs. Kathleen marie Barkley et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
E Trade Bank vs. Jeffrey Hayes et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wilmington Trust NA vs. John G. Field et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Dec. 16, 2016
Margarito Areche vs. William Hall et al (auto negligence)
Carmen Sanchez vs. William Hall et al (auto negligence)
Ellen P. Donohue vs. Chris Charles Mottram et al (auto negligence)
CACH LLC vs. Susan Montfort (contract and indebtedness)
Randall Norman Giffen vs. Natalie Sharon Rush (contract and indebtedness)
John R. Martin vs. Sunset Imports Inc. et al (other civil circuit)
US Bank NA vs. Jose Arias et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. Robert L. Williams et al (mortgage foreclosure)
The Money Source Inc. vs. Jerry W. Ryan Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs. Michael C. Klemkosky et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
Veteran Property Services Inc. vs. Salt Life Property Services LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
American Express Bank FSB vs. Mamdouh Mashni (contract and indebtedness)
