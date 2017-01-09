Public Records for the week of Dec. 14-20, 2016

1:42 The rockers Blue Oyster Cult draw fans to "Thunder by the Bay" in Lakewood Ranch Pause

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology