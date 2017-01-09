Public Records

January 9, 2017 9:50 AM

Public Records for the week of Dec. 21-27, 2016

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Lisa Eileen Da Costa and Arlen Marshall Leiner

Robert Henry Burns and Sandra Arnold Burns

Thelonius Weaver and Bree Min Ae Willers

Duane Neal Miller and Gerald Edward Dilts

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Aaron Edward Brown and Claire Margarette King

Miguel Angel Rodriguez Zuniga and Yamilecx Justina Eguia

Mary Patricia Chilton and Paul William Town

Laura Kristan Joyce and Gregory John Nilles

Robert Scott Hall and Lindsey N. Price

Felicia Suzan Allen and Japheth Aaron Rhodes

Hector Enrique Lopez Midence and Blanca Norma Montes

Michele Lea Foy and Roland Frank Pierce Jr.

Lisa Deanne Newlin and Kimberly Ann Herbel

Isabelle V. Douglass and Donald L. Steffen

Stephen Allen Harris and Diana Lyn Gray-Smith

Rebecca Ann Parker and John Michael Kassel

Haywood Demarcus Kelly and Tracy Annette Bryant

Mixon Murat and Stephanie Mondesir

Susana Barboza Mendoza and Victor Manuel Manrquez Jr.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

No records.

Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

No records.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Monika Sulkowski and Brian Franklin

Steven Andrew Harper and Christine Elaine Hayes

Sandra Jeaneth Chavez Trinidad and Alex Antonio Larin Saravia

Miguel Angel Miranda-Solano and Edith Alvarado

John Justin Williams and Kami R. Weikel

Danielle Jillian Schutt and Sean Thomas Gallagher

Erika Tria Graham and Christopher David Krumrei

David Adam Cohen and Alexis Jennifer Bailey

Jerry Rae Barnett and Paula Gail Miller

Chanaz Fatima Attigui Mirali and Steven Joel Smith

Stephanie Marie Boothby and Ryan THomas Juengling

Tracie Lea Toner and Mark Monroe Kronsberg

Andrew James Schier and Leslie Michelle Ward

Dawn Michelle Pettet and Charlene Elaine Hovatter

Julissa Gaona Arenas and Luis Ortiz

Troy Brian Thompson and Debra Ann Barton

Steven Grant Inotai and Marie Joanne Munford

Sarah Kate Reeves and David Fernando Bueso Aguilar

Leon Bennett and Chebo Tovette Eliane Duffy

Michelle Marie Phillips and Richard Craig Timmerman

Kaitlyn Marie Shell and Toby Daniel Thompson

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Rick Ver Helst and Valerie Akutu

Anelis Aurand-Araos Sierra and Guillermo Carlos Araos

Rachel Michelle Kelly Dawes and Bobby J. Dawes

Rickey Roy Brisbois and Susana Brisbois

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Pamela Green and Roy F. Green

Joseph Kalinowski and Grazyna Kalinowski

Misty Diane Boarman and Robert Eugene Boarman

James A. Secret and Deanna B. Secret

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

No records.

Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

No records.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Donald Eric Gross and Sarah Ann Gross

David Lariviere and Mary C. Lariviere

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

American Express Centurion Bank Corporation vs. Karito A. Savigne (contract and indebtedness)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Waqar A. Khan et al (mortgage foreclosure)

M&T Bank vs. Marie L. Graeff (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Angel Ordones et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Capital One Bank USA NA vs. Ted J. Cuevas (contract and indebtedness)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Estate of Judith A. Theiler et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of New York Mellon et al vs. Buck R. Baumert et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

No records.

Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

No records.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Alexis Anthony et al vs. Manatee County (auto negligence)

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thrashing rains, winds batter northern California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos