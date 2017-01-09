Public Records for the week of Dec. 28, 2016-Jan. 3, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Guillermo Alberto Robledo Aguayo and Jozelyn Garcia Rico
Kyle Leonard Eldridge and Natasha Blanke
Tara Lucretia Thunderburk and Cody Lee Buell
William Thomas Villeneuve and Victoria Fenn McHugh
Olivia Nicole Frame and Bruce William Wright
Gail Susan Wagoner and Debra Sue Clark
Panfilo Martin Calderon Brizuela and Victoria Arrufat
Erin Colleen Geraghty and Brendan Ptrick Linzi
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
Marta Liliana Fontalvo Suarez and Cesar Armando Cortes Sanchez
Scott David Ledgerwood and Delois Evon Anthony
Edward William Adams and Roxann Dolan
Audra June Fleming and German Andres Medina Loaiciga
Tuella Latrina Clayton and Detaurius Keshawn Clayton
Rica Kathleen Phillips and Dorman Troy Payne Jr.
Gary Lee Honold Jr. and Gina Marie Larson
Maribel Cazares Diosdado and Bertin Cabrera Aviles Jr.
Lindsay Marie Roberts and Bradley Wade Lord
Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Dovonte Jakil Terrel Edwards and Dontavia Breon Dunbar
Charles Perrault and Donna Baytos Dumaine
April Dawn Spinella and Anthony Joseph Robinson
Xiomara Estefany Chavez Trinidad and Jose Luis Sanchez
Jeffrey Rowland George and Patricia Rose George
Dayanara Rivera and Robert Douglas Watson
David Jonathan Getsoff and Toria Elizabeth Miles
James Edward Stevens and Brandy Lynn Johnson
Lora Lynn Cape and Kenneth Ray Tilghman
Samantha Robin Avery and Ryan Eric Hackney
Carol Lynn Jernigan and George Frank Milne
Macedonio Coc Rodriguez and Debra Sue Pinedo
Ryan Lee Hirshberg and Rebecca Lynn Herbert
Robyn Lynn Kelly and James Paul Davies
Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Katelynn Christine Lockhart and Brock Michael Dodson
Kimberly Colon and Weston Kenneth Jordan
Carl Francis Harvey and Janie Lorraine Stowe
Tayler Lyn Liles and Kevin Patrick O’Brien
Diana Rosa Luviano Valenzuela and Edward Russell Campbell
Tony Lashawn Campbell and Ryshawnna Ann Poole
Crystal Gail Neininger and Raymond Daniel Crilley
Marcus Edwin Pajak and Michelle Andrea Betso
John Preston Marshall and Alta Lue Wolverton
Nathan Allen Garber and Valerie Janelle Strawn
Carolyn Jean Bryant and Robert Edwin Joyce
Brandy Clark and Sara Beth Rehm
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Stacey Lukkarila and Anthony Lukkarila
Jeremy Charles Croteau and Amanda Mae Croteau
Hannah Ross Moise and Wilmy Moise
Samuel H. Carson and Olivia D. Carson
Paul Horvat and Flor Espinoza Fiesel
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
No records.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Jenna Krystal MacDonald and John MacDonald
Catherine Chalfant Greer and Joseph Brent Greer
Dednico Richard and Marlene Richard
Athyna Smith-Sams and Demond Sams
Vicki L. Tenn and Peter E. Tenn
Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Julius Simons and Shandra Simmons
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Quicken Loans Inc. vs. Teres K. Vaal et al (mortgage foreclosure)
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Patricia Fuentes et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Sherri L. Waters et al (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank NA vs. Maria H. Villacorta et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
Fausto Orozco Membreno vs. Theodate Desrivieres et al (auto negligence)
US Bank NA vs. Lauri S. Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Community Restoration Corporation vs. Elton V. Williams et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Ditech Financial LLC vs. Raul E. Garcia et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Capital One USA Bank NA vs. Nancy L. Dethmer (contract and indebtedness)
American Express Centurion Bank vs. Frank Petrone (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Brian A. Davies et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Flasr Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
