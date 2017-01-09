Public Records

Public Records for the week of Dec. 28, 2016-Jan. 3, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Guillermo Alberto Robledo Aguayo and Jozelyn Garcia Rico

Kyle Leonard Eldridge and Natasha Blanke

Tara Lucretia Thunderburk and Cody Lee Buell

William Thomas Villeneuve and Victoria Fenn McHugh

Olivia Nicole Frame and Bruce William Wright

Gail Susan Wagoner and Debra Sue Clark

Panfilo Martin Calderon Brizuela and Victoria Arrufat

Erin Colleen Geraghty and Brendan Ptrick Linzi

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Marta Liliana Fontalvo Suarez and Cesar Armando Cortes Sanchez

Scott David Ledgerwood and Delois Evon Anthony

Edward William Adams and Roxann Dolan

Audra June Fleming and German Andres Medina Loaiciga

Tuella Latrina Clayton and Detaurius Keshawn Clayton

Rica Kathleen Phillips and Dorman Troy Payne Jr.

Gary Lee Honold Jr. and Gina Marie Larson

Maribel Cazares Diosdado and Bertin Cabrera Aviles Jr.

Lindsay Marie Roberts and Bradley Wade Lord

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Dovonte Jakil Terrel Edwards and Dontavia Breon Dunbar

Charles Perrault and Donna Baytos Dumaine

April Dawn Spinella and Anthony Joseph Robinson

Xiomara Estefany Chavez Trinidad and Jose Luis Sanchez

Jeffrey Rowland George and Patricia Rose George

Dayanara Rivera and Robert Douglas Watson

David Jonathan Getsoff and Toria Elizabeth Miles

James Edward Stevens and Brandy Lynn Johnson

Lora Lynn Cape and Kenneth Ray Tilghman

Samantha Robin Avery and Ryan Eric Hackney

Carol Lynn Jernigan and George Frank Milne

Macedonio Coc Rodriguez and Debra Sue Pinedo

Ryan Lee Hirshberg and Rebecca Lynn Herbert

Robyn Lynn Kelly and James Paul Davies

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Katelynn Christine Lockhart and Brock Michael Dodson

Kimberly Colon and Weston Kenneth Jordan

Carl Francis Harvey and Janie Lorraine Stowe

Tayler Lyn Liles and Kevin Patrick O’Brien

Diana Rosa Luviano Valenzuela and Edward Russell Campbell

Tony Lashawn Campbell and Ryshawnna Ann Poole

Crystal Gail Neininger and Raymond Daniel Crilley

Marcus Edwin Pajak and Michelle Andrea Betso

John Preston Marshall and Alta Lue Wolverton

Nathan Allen Garber and Valerie Janelle Strawn

Carolyn Jean Bryant and Robert Edwin Joyce

Brandy Clark and Sara Beth Rehm

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Stacey Lukkarila and Anthony Lukkarila

Jeremy Charles Croteau and Amanda Mae Croteau

Hannah Ross Moise and Wilmy Moise

Samuel H. Carson and Olivia D. Carson

Paul Horvat and Flor Espinoza Fiesel

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

No records.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Jenna Krystal MacDonald and John MacDonald

Catherine Chalfant Greer and Joseph Brent Greer

Dednico Richard and Marlene Richard

Athyna Smith-Sams and Demond Sams

Vicki L. Tenn and Peter E. Tenn

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Julius Simons and Shandra Simmons

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Quicken Loans Inc. vs. Teres K. Vaal et al (mortgage foreclosure)

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Patricia Fuentes et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Sherri L. Waters et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Maria H. Villacorta et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Fausto Orozco Membreno vs. Theodate Desrivieres et al (auto negligence)

US Bank NA vs. Lauri S. Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Community Restoration Corporation vs. Elton V. Williams et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Ditech Financial LLC vs. Raul E. Garcia et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Capital One USA Bank NA vs. Nancy L. Dethmer (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Centurion Bank vs. Frank Petrone (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Brian A. Davies et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Flasr Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

