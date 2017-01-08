Public records Jan. 9, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower's name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Kathi L. Gabrielse et al, $98,617, GTE Federal Credit Union, 2013-CA-003896, online.
Michael Steele et al, $157,187, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2014-CA-004942, online.
Christopher R. Joyner et al, $114,842, Fifth Third Mortgage Company, 2015-CA-003971, online.
WEDNESDAY
Andrew A. Anthony, $377,984, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA et al, 2012-CA-002347, online.
Robin J. Reed et al, $354,235, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.
Maria D. Popoca Mateo et al, $217,117, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB et al, 2016-CA-002121, online.
THURSDAY
Julius R. Brooks et al, $184,321, US Bank NA, 2012-CA-002064, online.
Collin H. Clement Jr. et al, $137,880, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA, 2015-CA-003842, online.
Ronda S. Thomas et al, $173,770, Citimortgage Inc., 2016-CA-001035, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Affordable Auto Center Inc., 2000 Ninth St. W., garage, Samir Madkour, 941-447-5068, online.
Bradenton MRI, 5817 21st Ave. W., administration office, Amanda Maple, 941-567-4039, online.
Claudia C. Cleaning Services, 4802 51st St. W., Unit 1019, janitorial service, Claudia Cardoza, 941-773-6895, online.
Hindsight Technical Services Inc., 1201 Sixth Ave. W., Unit 310, administration office, Sean Ingles, 727-205-2020, online.
Patricia J. Bries, 811 Waterside, rental units, Patricia Bries, 847-949-1854, online.
Seminoles Park Apartment, 2320 15th Ave. W., rental units, Tom Melville, 813-915-7058, online.
