Public records for week of Jan. 2, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit www.manatee.realforeclose.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Maria Romero et al, $388,899, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-002338, online.
WEDNESDAY
Brittany A. Dephillips, $124,839, BMO Harris Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-003813, online.
Donald G. Spiller et al, $79,207, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-002416, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
Alan Paul Lee et al, $224,121, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-001730, online.
Lamar Eugene Willis et al, $196,215, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2013-CA-002789, online.
Teresa C. Wainscott et al, $99,792, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2013-CA-006264, online.
Lawrence M. Fields et al, $334,960, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-001314, online.
Wanick Damour et al, $345,051, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2016-CA-002209, online.
Jeffrey S. Richards et al, $109,149, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-002721, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
No records.
