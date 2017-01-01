Public Records

January 1, 2017 10:05 AM

Public records for week of Jan. 2, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit www.manatee.realforeclose.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Maria Romero et al, $388,899, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-002338, online.

WEDNESDAY

Brittany A. Dephillips, $124,839, BMO Harris Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-003813, online.

Donald G. Spiller et al, $79,207, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-002416, online.

THURSDAY

No records.

FRIDAY

Alan Paul Lee et al, $224,121, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-001730, online.

Lamar Eugene Willis et al, $196,215, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2013-CA-002789, online.

Teresa C. Wainscott et al, $99,792, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2013-CA-006264, online.

Lawrence M. Fields et al, $334,960, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-001314, online.

Wanick Damour et al, $345,051, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2016-CA-002209, online.

Jeffrey S. Richards et al, $109,149, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-002721, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

No records.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos