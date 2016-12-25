Public records Dec. 26, 2016

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Mary F. McComish et al, $308,294, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2014-CA-006162, online.
Ralph Davies et al, $346,792, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-002967, online.
WEDNESDAY
No records.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Coastal Elite Transportation LLC, 3612 Royal Palm Dr., taxi/VFH, Mark Barreda, 941-348-4971.
