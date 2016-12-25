Public Records

December 25, 2016 10:10 AM

Public records Dec. 26, 2016

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Mary F. McComish et al, $308,294, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2014-CA-006162, online.

Ralph Davies et al, $346,792, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-002967, online.

WEDNESDAY

No records.

THURSDAY

No records.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Coastal Elite Transportation LLC, 3612 Royal Palm Dr., taxi/VFH, Mark Barreda, 941-348-4971.

