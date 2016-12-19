Public Records Dec. 7-13, 2016

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016
Christopher Jay Keen and Emilee Rae Keener
Matthew Lucas Allison and Tara Lee Sell
Michael William Wallace and Brandie Nichole Grolemund
Tara Jo Letson and Aubrey Shay Hawkins
Eneida Beatric Nunez de la Fuente and Oscar Alberto Hinojosa Rivera
Jordan Brock Phillips and Samantha Ann Schettler
Amy Haupt Boggs and Stephen Jarvis Perkins
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016
Aldo Cruz Martinez Lara and Adela Valle
Carlos Hernandez-Lopez and Jesicca Jeanette Carrizales
Louise Elinor Cunningham and Arthur Warren Mason
William Donovan Shaffer and Marissa Margarita Benavides
Lilian Roxana Romero Gutierrez and Milton Edgar Franco Sanchez
Audain Alezi Jean and Evelyna Guerrier
Samuel Villegas Marquez and Elena Beltran-Betancourt
Alexandra Santangelo and Riley Brennan Keshner
Marina Krotova and Viktor Gennadievich Vazhenin
Friday, Dec. 9, 2016
Sammy Woodrow Simpkins and Nicole Breanne Schall
Ivan Amauris Anache Lopez and Vivian Ermiselda Alvarado Acosta
Luis Daniel Castillo Colon and Kenya Liz Torres
Amber Lynn Luggar and Charles David Ladensack
Karen Louise Vordferberg and Richard Dean Trant
Dawn marie Law and Chad Jeffrey Mann
Mackie Roy Allen and Velma Lorraine Mosely
Jennifer Michelle Keyes and Sean Eugene Frawley
Pamela Dravenstatt Morris and Gregory Alan Hodges
Wendy Maydeline Avila-Lopez and Moises David Hernandez-Claros
Juan Jaramillo Vazquez and Rosario Alaniz
Matthew Steven Ibasfalean and Destiny Marie Pilos
Monday, Dec. 12, 2016
Derek James Blackledge and Herminida Bingar Bowling
Raymond John Perry and Stephanie Lee Badger
Crystal Michelle Whitmore and Russel Nathaniel Howard
Rodrigo Castilhos Aranda and Emily Leanne Stevens
Michelle Lea Siese ad John Paul Drummond
Beatrice Bella and Daniel Gaure
Juan Rene Martinez and Frances Joan Demino
Sirley Yuliana Vallejo Munera and Geovanny Eduardo Pineda Canizales
Amy Nichole Ferrell and Alexander Charles Beach
Walter James Lawrence Jr. and Michael Kurt Byers Fish
Gerardo Sarabia Rochin and Ellitsa Wikmar Degro Bonilla
Brendaliz Tlaseca and David Moises Gomez Mendez
Rebecca Lynn-lacy Bagby and Andrew Pearson
Ocilien Fleuridor and Lakieshia Maria Palmer
Annette Marei Backlas and John Paul Lauricella
Matthew Larry Gordon and Kristina Inga Kall
Margarita Mojica Sanches and Luis Fernando Pina Dominguez
Billy Joseph and Dorothy Merzius
Jorge Casey Corbitt and Jenna Caitlyn Parker
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
Brandie Michelle Polson and Jeffrey Philip Kedzierski
Kim Nicole White and Terry Anthony McGriff
Maria Isabel Delgado Reyna and Juan Jesus Guzman
Ryan Nicholas Waldron and Emily Alice Lashley
Michael Jermine Gibert and Adam Joacob Cole
Lauren Claire Mitchell and Jose Francisco Ramirez Quiros
Samantha Danielle Sowell and Andrew Buddy Whitt
Jason Paul Mekush and Megan Myschel Saldana
Jerome Isom and Vera Christine Murrell
Robert Daniel Reinhardt II and Savannah Marie Sconyers
Manuel Villa and Adriana Patricia Murillo Morales
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016
Rachel Rene Laing and Jason David Laings
Ashley Alexander and Paul Alexander
Jose Manuel Gallegos and Ana Laura Gallegos
Jennifer R. Russell and Jeffrey P. Russell
Raymond C. Monti and Natalie Monti
Yelena G. Husak and Gregory A. Husak
Pauline E. McFall and Clark M. McFall
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016
Dalia Sanchez-Castaneda and Mario Lagunas-Mendoza
Claudia A. Hoyos-Gutierrez and Asim Nadeem
Bradley Darin Jones and Melissa Christine Jones
Friday, Dec. 9, 2016
Stevie Danielle Maley-nash and Keith Wayne Nash Jr.
Angelita de Leon and Carmelo Vargas Gonzalez
Nancy L. Ostrander and Thomas Ostrander
Monday, Dec. 12, 2016
No records.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
Briana Nicole Dawes and Daxter Devon Dawes Sr.
Alma D. Juarez Briseno and Juan Ruiz Martinez
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016
Melina Westberry vs. Geico General Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Jessica Friday vs. Larry Delyle Perman (auto negligence)
Josefina Manzano vs. Faye J. Tyler (auto negligence)
Kevin E. Green vs. April E. Barnwell (auto negligence)
Oricene Fleurestil vs. Leslie Ann Belcher (auto negligence)
Roselyn Sweeting vs. Megan L. Marovich (auto negligence)
Patricia Tricarico vs. Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)
Oasis Plaza Partners LLC vs. Olson Calixte (contract and indebtedness)
Mary Lynn Witter vs. Estate of Edward J. Wicichowski et al (other civil circuit)
United Property and Casualty Insurance Company vs. Tereence Fullerton et al (other civil circuit)
Erika Macgillivray-Hudnet vs. Barbara Autrey et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016
Affordable Tire Auto Repairs and Service LLC et al vs. DTL Transportation Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Suncoast Credit Union vs. Phillipe Sarmiento (contract and indebtedness)
Penny Johnson vs. Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company (other civil circuit)
Jean Morris et al vs. Allen R. Escher Jr. et al (professional malpractice)
Friday, Dec. 9, 2016
Government Employees Insurance Company vs. Keyawn Latress Clayton et al (auto negligence)
Eddie Rosa Arroyo vs. Ralph Hoehne et al (auto negligence)
Fifth Third Bank vs. Beth A. Sharp (contract and indebtedness)
Kalin Enterprises Inc. vs. Patricia Angela Rice (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Ted Cuevas (contract and indebtedness)
TBF FInancial LLC vs. Nick A. Merucci (contract and indebtedness)
Monday, Dec. 12, 2016
Ronald Sherman vs. Chris McCall Myers et al (auto negligence)
Kathi DeCarlo et al vs. First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Edna Estrada vs. Jennifer Elliott (auto negligence)
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Richard D. Adams (contract and indebtedness)
Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al vs. Wildwood Springs Condominium Association Inc. (other civil circuit)
Compass Bank vs. John Hamlin et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
Kimberly Noordzy vs. Anh Q. Nguyen (auto negligence)
CL Swanson Corporation vs. Henson Mechanical Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)
Suntrust Bank vs. Kenneth J. Kaufman Jr. (contract and indebtedness)
