December 19, 2016 8:53 AM

Public Records Dec. 7-13, 2016

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

Christopher Jay Keen and Emilee Rae Keener

Matthew Lucas Allison and Tara Lee Sell

Michael William Wallace and Brandie Nichole Grolemund

Tara Jo Letson and Aubrey Shay Hawkins

Eneida Beatric Nunez de la Fuente and Oscar Alberto Hinojosa Rivera

Jordan Brock Phillips and Samantha Ann Schettler

Amy Haupt Boggs and Stephen Jarvis Perkins

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Aldo Cruz Martinez Lara and Adela Valle

Carlos Hernandez-Lopez and Jesicca Jeanette Carrizales

Louise Elinor Cunningham and Arthur Warren Mason

William Donovan Shaffer and Marissa Margarita Benavides

Lilian Roxana Romero Gutierrez and Milton Edgar Franco Sanchez

Audain Alezi Jean and Evelyna Guerrier

Samuel Villegas Marquez and Elena Beltran-Betancourt

Alexandra Santangelo and Riley Brennan Keshner

Marina Krotova and Viktor Gennadievich Vazhenin

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

Sammy Woodrow Simpkins and Nicole Breanne Schall

Ivan Amauris Anache Lopez and Vivian Ermiselda Alvarado Acosta

Luis Daniel Castillo Colon and Kenya Liz Torres

Amber Lynn Luggar and Charles David Ladensack

Karen Louise Vordferberg and Richard Dean Trant

Dawn marie Law and Chad Jeffrey Mann

Mackie Roy Allen and Velma Lorraine Mosely

Jennifer Michelle Keyes and Sean Eugene Frawley

Pamela Dravenstatt Morris and Gregory Alan Hodges

Wendy Maydeline Avila-Lopez and Moises David Hernandez-Claros

Juan Jaramillo Vazquez and Rosario Alaniz

Matthew Steven Ibasfalean and Destiny Marie Pilos

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

Derek James Blackledge and Herminida Bingar Bowling

Raymond John Perry and Stephanie Lee Badger

Crystal Michelle Whitmore and Russel Nathaniel Howard

Rodrigo Castilhos Aranda and Emily Leanne Stevens

Michelle Lea Siese ad John Paul Drummond

Beatrice Bella and Daniel Gaure

Juan Rene Martinez and Frances Joan Demino

Sirley Yuliana Vallejo Munera and Geovanny Eduardo Pineda Canizales

Amy Nichole Ferrell and Alexander Charles Beach

Walter James Lawrence Jr. and Michael Kurt Byers Fish

Gerardo Sarabia Rochin and Ellitsa Wikmar Degro Bonilla

Brendaliz Tlaseca and David Moises Gomez Mendez

Rebecca Lynn-lacy Bagby and Andrew Pearson

Ocilien Fleuridor and Lakieshia Maria Palmer

Annette Marei Backlas and John Paul Lauricella

Matthew Larry Gordon and Kristina Inga Kall

Margarita Mojica Sanches and Luis Fernando Pina Dominguez

Billy Joseph and Dorothy Merzius

Jorge Casey Corbitt and Jenna Caitlyn Parker

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016

Brandie Michelle Polson and Jeffrey Philip Kedzierski

Kim Nicole White and Terry Anthony McGriff

Maria Isabel Delgado Reyna and Juan Jesus Guzman

Ryan Nicholas Waldron and Emily Alice Lashley

Michael Jermine Gibert and Adam Joacob Cole

Lauren Claire Mitchell and Jose Francisco Ramirez Quiros

Samantha Danielle Sowell and Andrew Buddy Whitt

Jason Paul Mekush and Megan Myschel Saldana

Jerome Isom and Vera Christine Murrell

Robert Daniel Reinhardt II and Savannah Marie Sconyers

Manuel Villa and Adriana Patricia Murillo Morales

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

Rachel Rene Laing and Jason David Laings

Ashley Alexander and Paul Alexander

Jose Manuel Gallegos and Ana Laura Gallegos

Jennifer R. Russell and Jeffrey P. Russell

Raymond C. Monti and Natalie Monti

Yelena G. Husak and Gregory A. Husak

Pauline E. McFall and Clark M. McFall

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Dalia Sanchez-Castaneda and Mario Lagunas-Mendoza

Claudia A. Hoyos-Gutierrez and Asim Nadeem

Bradley Darin Jones and Melissa Christine Jones

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

Stevie Danielle Maley-nash and Keith Wayne Nash Jr.

Angelita de Leon and Carmelo Vargas Gonzalez

Nancy L. Ostrander and Thomas Ostrander

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

No records.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016

Briana Nicole Dawes and Daxter Devon Dawes Sr.

Alma D. Juarez Briseno and Juan Ruiz Martinez

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

Melina Westberry vs. Geico General Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Jessica Friday vs. Larry Delyle Perman (auto negligence)

Josefina Manzano vs. Faye J. Tyler (auto negligence)

Kevin E. Green vs. April E. Barnwell (auto negligence)

Oricene Fleurestil vs. Leslie Ann Belcher (auto negligence)

Roselyn Sweeting vs. Megan L. Marovich (auto negligence)

Patricia Tricarico vs. Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Oasis Plaza Partners LLC vs. Olson Calixte (contract and indebtedness)

Mary Lynn Witter vs. Estate of Edward J. Wicichowski et al (other civil circuit)

United Property and Casualty Insurance Company vs. Tereence Fullerton et al (other civil circuit)

Erika Macgillivray-Hudnet vs. Barbara Autrey et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Affordable Tire Auto Repairs and Service LLC et al vs. DTL Transportation Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Suncoast Credit Union vs. Phillipe Sarmiento (contract and indebtedness)

Penny Johnson vs. Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company (other civil circuit)

Jean Morris et al vs. Allen R. Escher Jr. et al (professional malpractice)

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

Government Employees Insurance Company vs. Keyawn Latress Clayton et al (auto negligence)

Eddie Rosa Arroyo vs. Ralph Hoehne et al (auto negligence)

Fifth Third Bank vs. Beth A. Sharp (contract and indebtedness)

Kalin Enterprises Inc. vs. Patricia Angela Rice (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Ted Cuevas (contract and indebtedness)

TBF FInancial LLC vs. Nick A. Merucci (contract and indebtedness)

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

Ronald Sherman vs. Chris McCall Myers et al (auto negligence)

Kathi DeCarlo et al vs. First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Edna Estrada vs. Jennifer Elliott (auto negligence)

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Richard D. Adams (contract and indebtedness)

Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al vs. Wildwood Springs Condominium Association Inc. (other civil circuit)

Compass Bank vs. John Hamlin et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016

Kimberly Noordzy vs. Anh Q. Nguyen (auto negligence)

CL Swanson Corporation vs. Henson Mechanical Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Suntrust Bank vs. Kenneth J. Kaufman Jr. (contract and indebtedness)

