Public records Dec. 19, 2016

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
No records.
WEDNESDAY
Estate of Donald Sheffield aka Donald R. Sheffield et al, $256,269, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-000608, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Alan Keizer, 4601 46th St. Ct. W., Unit 204, rental unit, Alan Keizer, 941-794-1556.
The Stilson Group Inc., 3209 Second Ave. W., administration office, Deanna Gordon, 941-243-4167.
