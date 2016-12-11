Public Records

December 11, 2016 10:10 AM

Public records Dec. 12-16, 2016

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit www.manatee.realforeclose.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

James Nellie et al, $46,539, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-000581, online.

Ernest F. WIlson et al, $222,218, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2016-CA-001285, online.

WEDNESDAY

Clement W. Ricio et al, $175,310, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB et al, 2016-CA-002249, online.

THURSDAY

David Higgins et al, $513,133, Provident Funding Associates LP, 2013-CA-003141, online.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Put A Sign On It Inc., 611 Ninth St., manufacturing, fabricating, Dorraine Gardner, 941-345-4879.

