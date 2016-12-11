Public records Dec. 12-16, 2016

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit www.manatee.realforeclose.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
James Nellie et al, $46,539, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-000581, online.
Ernest F. WIlson et al, $222,218, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2016-CA-001285, online.
WEDNESDAY
Clement W. Ricio et al, $175,310, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB et al, 2016-CA-002249, online.
THURSDAY
David Higgins et al, $513,133, Provident Funding Associates LP, 2013-CA-003141, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Put A Sign On It Inc., 611 Ninth St., manufacturing, fabricating, Dorraine Gardner, 941-345-4879.
