Public records Dec. 5, 2016

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit manatee.realforeclose.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Joseph Hammond et al, $432,465, Bank of America, 2009-CA-003316, online.
Diane S. Brinker et al, $117,674, Yale Mortgage Corporation, 2013-CA-000556, online.
Pat Zagony et al, $304,790, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-003470, online.
Joseph Viverios et al, $192,436, Selene Finance LP, 2015-CA-005680, online.
WEDNESDAY
Willie James Holloway et al, $52,050, Suncoast Credit Union, 2014-CA-006415, online.
THURSDAY
Teresa M. Lawrence et al, $538,724, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-001052, online.
John R. Scott et al, $23,739, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-000024, online.
James W. Kepner et al, $159,047, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001448, online.
Diana L. Gerardi et al, $1436,900, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001602, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Cheery Blossoms, 4002 117th Ave. Dr. W., administration office, Kristine Peduzzi, 941-807-5667.
The Schnitzel Trailer, 1701 10th Ave. W., caneteen, wagon or truck, Achin Triebel, 941-779-8080.
Tracey Ganner Agency, 5246 SR64 E., insurance, Tracey Ganner, 941-900-1000.
