December 4, 2016 10:10 AM

Public records Dec. 5, 2016

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit manatee.realforeclose.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Joseph Hammond et al, $432,465, Bank of America, 2009-CA-003316, online.

Diane S. Brinker et al, $117,674, Yale Mortgage Corporation, 2013-CA-000556, online.

Pat Zagony et al, $304,790, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-003470, online.

Joseph Viverios et al, $192,436, Selene Finance LP, 2015-CA-005680, online.

WEDNESDAY

Willie James Holloway et al, $52,050, Suncoast Credit Union, 2014-CA-006415, online.

THURSDAY

Teresa M. Lawrence et al, $538,724, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-001052, online.

John R. Scott et al, $23,739, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-000024, online.

James W. Kepner et al, $159,047, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001448, online.

Diana L. Gerardi et al, $1436,900, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001602, online.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Cheery Blossoms, 4002 117th Ave. Dr. W., administration office, Kristine Peduzzi, 941-807-5667.

The Schnitzel Trailer, 1701 10th Ave. W., caneteen, wagon or truck, Achin Triebel, 941-779-8080.

Tracey Ganner Agency, 5246 SR64 E., insurance, Tracey Ganner, 941-900-1000.

Public Records

