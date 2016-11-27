Public records Nov. 28, 2016

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Orlando Rodriguez et al, $681,428, Citibank NA et al, 2013-CA-000829, online.
Rodercik D. Hobbs et al, $88,075, Bank of America NA, 2015-CA-001243, online.
Sharon L. Celaya et al, $103,135, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA,2016-CA-000911, online.
Matthew K. Mayo et al, $243,788, Stearns Lending LLC, 2016-CA-001329, online.
Karin L. Hall et al, $134,717, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-001527, online.
Carlton Bennett et al, $273,129, Christiana Trust, a division of Wilmington Savings, 2016-CA-001747, online.
WEDNESDAY
Walter L. Bagley Jr. et al, $43,823, Bank of America NA, 2015-CA-005212, online.
Jason Billick et al, $167,840, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2016-CA-001366, online.
THURSDAY
Thomas R. Collentine et al, $444,968, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-004252, online.
Joseph Barnes Sr. et al, $168,306, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2013-CA-007365, online.
Patricia Lpadula et al, $187,940, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2014-CA-004215, online.
Palm Lake Estates Condominium Association Inc. et al, $124,003, Liberty Savings Bank FSB, 2014-CA-005879, online.
Janet Adams, $200,479, Asius LLC, 2015-CA-000993, online.
William Jay Applegate et al, $200,301, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-001845, online.
Rebekah A. Dorman et al, $370,410, HSBC Bank UISA NA et al, 2015-CA-003387, online.
Leonard L. Host et al, $151,380, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-004944, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Cindy Howell, 931 Waterside Lane, rental, Cindy Howell, no tel.
HTA Riverside LLC, 300 Riverside Dr. E., rental, Healthcare Trust of America, 480-998-3478.
