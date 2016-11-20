Public records Nov. 21, 2016

Public Records

November 20, 2016 10:10 AM

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Gary J. Parker et al, $150,056, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-003589, online.

Tammy Bartlett et al, $123,583, PHH Mortgage Corporation, 2016-CA-000700, online.

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Benzer Pharmacy 158, 2104 59th St. W., new merchant or merchandising, Alpesh Patel, 813-304-2221.

Compassionate Cleaning Service LLC, 2003 14th Ave. W., janitorial services, Terri Tedder, 941-447-3865.

FL Tactical Solutions, 2612 66th St. Circle W., administration office, Derek Stapleton, 941-538-1332.

