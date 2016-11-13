Public records Nov. 14, 2016

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Susan J. Tschida et al, $154,648, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-005101, online.
Veronica Navarrete et al, $419,629, Bank of America NA et al, 2014-CA-003618, online.
WEDNESDAY
Gladys Sailes Houston et al, $99,384, AIA Holdings Inc. et al, 2014-CA-003153, online.
Ronald D. Richardson, $206,776, Plaza Home Mortgage Inc. et al, 2014-CA-005811, online.
THURSDAY
Walber Rocha et al, $334,877, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2014-CA-004246, online.
Jason T. Giacomel et al, $154,863, Suncoast Credit Union, 2016-CA-000239, online.
FRIDAY
Karen Danielle Green et al, $443,579, US Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-004320, online.
HOA Problem Solutions Inc. et al, $549,891, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-005876, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Family Life Insurance Company, 10777 Northwest Pkwy., Suite 800, Houston, Texas, insurance, Family Life Insurance Company, 713-529-0045.
Southern Girl Painting LLC, 1406 29th St. W., painting and paperhanging, Jill Eastman, 941-345-7780.
The Vintage House Inc., 2004 Sixth Ave. W., hall for rent, James Collier, 941-840-1305.
Comments