Public records

November 6, 2016 2:30 PM

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Stephen F. Marland et al, $383,077, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2010-CA-002742, online.

Crystal Davis et al, $3552,421, Bank of America NA et al, 2012-CA-002111, online.

Mary E. Lemker et al, $694,411, Astoria Federal Savings and Loan Association et al, 2012-CA-005158, online.

Jacqueline Wright et al, $250,521, Bank of New York Mellon, 2013-CA-007573, online.

Sharon Maschino et al, $140,897, Onewest Bank FSB, 2014-CA-001316, online.

Andrzej Gryko et al, $301,428, Wells Fargo Financial System Florida, 2015-CA-000465, online.

Estate of Ruby M. Pruden aka Ruby Marie Pruden deceased et al, $146,284, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-005539, online.

Estate of Mary Catherine Brangan et al, $151,953, James B. Nutter & Company, 2016-CA-000303, online.

James C. Hallman III et al, $150,527, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001099, online.

WEDNESDAY

Barbara Stephens et al, $360,161, The Bank of New York et al, 2008-CA-001595, online.

Lucio Martinez et al, $270,252, Bank of America NA et al, 2011-CA-008248, online.

Jennifer Davis et al, $76,783, Citimortgage Inc., 2011-CA-008499, online.

Crystal Howard et al, $144,481, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-002025, online.

Estate of Billie P. Chambers et al, $133,070, CIT Bank NA, 2014-CA-004830, online.

THURSDAY

Leon Collins et al, $202,080, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2014-CA-000193, online.

Karen A. Furst et al, $120,949, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-003493, online.

Gerardo Florez Cruz et al, $89,074, Suntrust Mortgage Inc. et al, 2015-CA-002173, online.

James Reinhold et al, $159,999, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-002694, online.

Rebecca Noha et al, $229,761, Branch Banking and Trust Company, 2015-CA-005400, online.

Whitman L. Jones et al, $194,511, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005936, online.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

No records.

