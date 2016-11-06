Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Stephen F. Marland et al, $383,077, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2010-CA-002742, online.
Crystal Davis et al, $3552,421, Bank of America NA et al, 2012-CA-002111, online.
Mary E. Lemker et al, $694,411, Astoria Federal Savings and Loan Association et al, 2012-CA-005158, online.
Jacqueline Wright et al, $250,521, Bank of New York Mellon, 2013-CA-007573, online.
Sharon Maschino et al, $140,897, Onewest Bank FSB, 2014-CA-001316, online.
Andrzej Gryko et al, $301,428, Wells Fargo Financial System Florida, 2015-CA-000465, online.
Estate of Ruby M. Pruden aka Ruby Marie Pruden deceased et al, $146,284, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-005539, online.
Estate of Mary Catherine Brangan et al, $151,953, James B. Nutter & Company, 2016-CA-000303, online.
James C. Hallman III et al, $150,527, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001099, online.
WEDNESDAY
Barbara Stephens et al, $360,161, The Bank of New York et al, 2008-CA-001595, online.
Lucio Martinez et al, $270,252, Bank of America NA et al, 2011-CA-008248, online.
Jennifer Davis et al, $76,783, Citimortgage Inc., 2011-CA-008499, online.
Crystal Howard et al, $144,481, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-002025, online.
Estate of Billie P. Chambers et al, $133,070, CIT Bank NA, 2014-CA-004830, online.
THURSDAY
Leon Collins et al, $202,080, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2014-CA-000193, online.
Karen A. Furst et al, $120,949, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-003493, online.
Gerardo Florez Cruz et al, $89,074, Suntrust Mortgage Inc. et al, 2015-CA-002173, online.
James Reinhold et al, $159,999, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-002694, online.
Rebecca Noha et al, $229,761, Branch Banking and Trust Company, 2015-CA-005400, online.
Whitman L. Jones et al, $194,511, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005936, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
No records.
Comments