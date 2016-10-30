Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Julius R. Brooks et al, $184,321, US Bank NA, 2012-CA-002064, online.
WEDNESDAY
Cathy J. Tucker et al, $333,868, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2008-CA-000678, online.
Vlatcheslav Mnichko et al, $298,596, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, 2009-CA-010700, online.
William H. Hicks et al, $423,619, Bank of America NA, 2010-CA-007137, online.
Jason Nuttall et al, $300,375, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2014-CA-001669, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
Joe T. Andrews et al, $260,312, Onewest Bank FSB et al, 2009-CA-011367, online.
Robert D. Gill et al, $198,082, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2014-CA-002287, online.
Rodney G. Stickler, $213,888, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-000635, online.
Estate of Hope Russell et al, $164,432, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2015-CA-005386, online.
Howard Acord et al, $108,282, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001279, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Element of Escape LLC, 1007 Manatee Ave. E., Unit A., amusement, Cindy Bessette, 941-254-1806.
