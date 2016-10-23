Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Shawn Troxel et al, $238,358, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-001518, online.
Catherine Semrod et al, $197,078, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2015-CA-000826, online.
Robert William Scholl et al, $287,947, Bank of America NA et al, 2015-CA-001299, online.
John A. Gunther et al, $325,940, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB et al, 2015-CA-001908, online.
Larry Haley et al, $1,073,061, Suntrust Bank, 2015-CA-002703, online.
Tom B. Monticciolo et al, $324,520, Christiana Trust et al, 2015-CA-005170, online.
WEDNESDAY
Troy Dugan et al, $105,543, BAC Home LOans Servicing LP et al, 2009-CA-008233, online.
Kathi L. Gabrielse et al, $98,617, GTE Federal Credit Union, 2013-CA-003896, online.
Jeri L. Knight et al, $214,180, Bank of America NA et al, 2014-CA-005159, online.
Martin Claudius Woodall et al, $63,351, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-006352, online.
Karson L. Weaver et al, $111,395, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005398, online.
Michelle L. Bolduc et al, $218,985, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-000033, online.
Estate of Paul H. Morrison et al, $143,691, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-000396, online.
John M. Todd et al, $82,904, Liberty Savings Bank FSB, 2016-CA-000511, online.
Eustace I. Kigongo et al, $82,729, Liberty Savings Bank FSB, 2016-CA-001281, online.
John P. WIllie et al, $347,955, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001394, online.
THURSDAY
Joseph Shelley et al, $393,417, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-000783, online.
Collin H. Clement Jr. et al, $137,880, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA, 2015-CA-003842, online.
Marlene C. Niemann et al, $287,358, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-004068, online.
Hope Ryckman, $61,802, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000499, online.
Jennifer M. Cassidy et al, $298,442, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2016-CA-000735, online.
April L. Talos-Prodan et al, $249,941, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000743, online.
Laurie D. Korbos et al, $832,183, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000793, online.
Ronda S. Thomas et al, $173,770, Citimortgage Inc., 2016-CA-001035, online.
FRIDAY
Howard W. Beyer et al, $179,138, HSBC Bank USA NA et al, 2013-CA-002855, online.
Patrick Long et al, $156,452, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-000131, online.
Donald Bernaiche et al, $121,276, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-001720, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Salon Coquette LLC, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Unit 4, new merchant or merchandising, Tammy Vanfossen, 941-565-9168.
Salon Coquette LLC, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Unit 4, beauty parlor, Tammy Vanfossen, 941-565-9168.
