Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Raul Garcia et al, $73,274, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2012-CA-003517, online.
Katie Crull et al, $144,450, Christiana Trust et al, 2014-CA-005682, online.
WEDNESDAY
Melissa M. Simony et al, $256,304, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-003484, online.
James C. McKeefrey et al, $222,920, HSBC Bank USA NA as trustee et al, 2013-CA-003966, online.
Heather D. Ferrara et al, $115,573, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-001883, online.
Virginia W. Lamb et al, $357,447, Onewest Bank NA, 2015-CA-002761, online.
Trista D. Lacross et al, $139,931, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-000459, online.
THURSDAY
Gwendolyn R. Johnson et al, $167,116, HSBC Bank USA NA et al, 2011-CA-006794, online.
Karen de Baron, $135,129, Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation et al, 2015-CA-006009, online.
FRIDAY
Roy J. Fairbrother Jr. et al, $427,191, William H. Marshall, 2008-CA-009206, online.
William A. Shevlin et al, $460,900, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-006734, online.
William E. Brown et al, $115,769, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2015-CA-000766, online.
University Park Community Association Inc. et al, $959,228, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-003897, online.
William E. Baxendale et al, $194,682, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas et al, 2016-CA-001005, online.
Delores A. Stancil et al, $252,316, Mortgage Relief Services LLC, 2016-CA-001424, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Allied Insurance Company of America, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Allied Insurance Company of America, 614-249-4399.
Amco Insurance Company, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Amco Insurance Company, 614-249-4399.
Braden River Park of Manatee LLC, 5012 SR 64 E., rental units, Braden River Park of Manatee LLC, no tel.
CMFG Life Insurance Company, 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wis., insurance, CMFG Life Insurance Company, 608-665-8294.
Crestbrook Insurance Company, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Crestbrook Insurance Company, 614-249-4399.
Doctors Medical Practice, 1103 Ninth Ave. W., massage therapist, Diego Martinez, 305-394-3540.
Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company, 3130 Broadway, Kansas City, Mo., insurance, Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company, 816-968-0580.
Foremost Signature Insurance Company, P.O. Box 2450, Grand Rapids, Mich., insurance, Foremost Signature Insurance Company, 616-956-3750.
Harco National Insurance Company, 702 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC, insurance, 919-833-1600.
Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company, 614-249-4399.
Indemnity Insurance Company of North America, P.O. Box 1000 WB12A, Philadelphia, Penn., insurance, Indemnity Insurance Company of North America, 215-640-2434.
Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company, 614-249-4399.
Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance, 614-249-4399.
Pacific Employers Insurance Company, P.O. Box 1000 WB12A, Philadelphia, Penn., insurance, Pacific Employers Insurance Company, 215-640-2434.
Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Company, P.O. Box 30381, Lansing, Mich., insurance, Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Company, 517-349-6000.
Sentry Casualty Company, 1800 North Port Dr., Stevens Point, Wis., insurance, Sentry Casualty Company, 715-346-6377.
Sr Fajitas, 316 12th St. W., Bradenton, restaurant, Marlene Romo Ramirez, 941-708-5305.
Victoria Automobile Insurance Company, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Victoria Automobile Insurance Company, 614-249-1545.
Westchester Fire Insurance Company, P.O. Box 1000 WB12A, Philadelphia, Penn., insurance, Westchester Fire Insurance Company, 215-640-2434.
