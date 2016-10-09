Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Ralph Richmond et al, $339,870, Federal National Mortgage Association et al, 2011-CA-004899, online.
Thomas M. Gallen Jr., $276,591, Bank of America NA et al, 2013-CA-002238, online.
Ronald D. Richardson, $206,776, Plaza Home Mortgage Inc. et al, 2014-CA-005811, online.
Neil C. Mutch et al, $234,859, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-005242, online.
John R. Scott et al, $23,739, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-000024, online.
Ernest F. Wilson et al, $222,218, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2016-CA-001285, online.
James W. Kepner et al, $159,047, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001448, online.
Suzanne V. Sickmiller et al, $62,033, Iberabank, 2016-CA-002733, online.
WEDNESDAY
Whitman L. Jones et al, $194,511, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005936, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
Robert H. Katzenberger et al, $880,453, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-000949, online.
Mary Watkins, $193,811, SEA Pac Portfolio LLC, 2015-CA-001525, online.
Robin J. Reed et al, $326,910, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.
Anne Willis Chapman et al, $326,910, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 2015-CA-005076, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Accordia Life and Annuity Company, 132 Turnpike Road, Unit 210, Southborough, Mass., insurance, Accordia Life and Annuity, 317-223-2700.
Addison Insurance Company, 118 Second Ave. S.E., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, insurance, Addison Insurance, 319-286-2685.
Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance,132 Turnpike Road, Unit 210, Southborough, Mass., insurance, Commonwealth Annuity, 317-223-2700.
Deleon’s Custom Carpentry Inc., 2210 20th Ave. W., carpentry, cabinet, millwork, Erick Deleon, 941-744-7881.
Empire G&S Cleaning Services LLC, 4106 37th St. Ct. W., janitorial service, Dulce Guerra, 941-704-7521.
Farmland Mutual Insurance Company, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Farmland Mutual Insurance, 614-677-8166.
First Allmerica Financial Life Insurance, 132 Turnpike Road, Unit 210, Southborough, Mass., insurance, First Allmerica Life Insurance, 317-223-2700.
Freedom Specialty Insurance Company, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Freedom Specialty Insurance, 614-677-8166.
Guideone America Insurance Company, 1111 Ashworth Road, W., Des Moines, Iowa, insurance, Guideone America Insurance Company, 515-267-5525.
Harleysville Insurance Company, 355 Maple Ave., Harleysville, Penn., insurance, Harleysville Insurance Company, 614-677-3928.
Harleysville Life Insurance Company, 355 Maple Ave., Harleysville, Penn., insurance, Harleysville Life Insurance Company, 614-677-3928.
Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company, 355 Maple Ave., Harleysville, Penn., insurance, Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company, 614-677-3928.
IA American Life Insurance Company, 425 Austin Ave., Waco, Texas, insurance, IA American Life Insurance Company, 254-297-2777.
Maintenance Too Paper Company Inc., 629 17th Ave. W., new merchant or merchandising, John Hargreaves, 941-758-6730.
Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company, 614-677-3928.
Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, 614-677-3928.
Nationwide Assurance Company, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Assurance Company, 614-677-3928.
Nationwide General Insurance Company, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide General Insurance Company, 614-677-3928.
Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance, 617-677-3928.
Nationwide Life Insurance, 1 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, insurance, Nationwide Life Insurance, 617-677-3928.
Security National Insurance Company, P.O. Box 2450, Grand Rapids, Mich., insurance, Security National Insurance Company, 616-956-3750.
Susan Young Framing LLC, 5227 Fourth Ave. Cir. E., manufacturing, fabricating, process, Susan Young, no tel.
Washington National Insurance Company, 11825 N. Pennsylvania St., Carmel, Ind., insurance, Washington National Insurance Company, 317-817-3921.
Zurich American Life Insurance Company, 3003 77th Ave. S.W., Mercer Island, Wash., insurance, Zurich American Life Insurance Company, 206-236-7925.
