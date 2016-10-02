Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
TUESDAY
William Chong et al, $932,111, Bank of America NA, 2010-CA-002291, online.
Ronnie C. Stotz et al, $261,025, Beneficial Florida Inc., 2014-CA-006325, online.
WEDNESDAY
Larry Wiggins et al, $177,842, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2011-CA-008733, online.
John Greeman et al, $96,179, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2013-CA-006314, online.
Gladys Sailes Houston et al, $99,384, AIA Holding Inc. et al, 2014-CA-003153, online.
J. Martin Leon Pena et al, $281,310, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, 2015-CA-002023, online.
THURSDAY
Lucio Martinez et al, $270,252, Bank of America NA et al, 2011-CA-008248, online.
Jackie Davis et al, $273,568, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2012-CA-007573, online.
Estate of Betsy T. Dahlquist et al, $152,441, US Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-000472, online.
Rebecca Noha et al, $229,761, Branch Banking and Trust Company, 2015-CA-005400, online.
FRIDAY
Raymond Wiles et al, $500,174, Suntrust Mortgage Inc. et al, 2009-CA-008106, online.
Evelyn Monpoint et al, $201,102, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2009-CA-010407, online.
Timothy L. Durga et al, $246,948, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP et al, 2010-CA-005928, online.
Gary L. Scott et al, $231,807, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2011-CA-03655, online.
Paul N. Myers Jr. et al, $168,618, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-004988, online.
Michael A. Sasser et al, $150,567, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-002502, online.
Melissa Gagnon et al, $474,149, Bankunited NA, 2014-CA-003273, online.
HOA Problem Solutions Inc. et al, $549,891, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-005876, online.
Robert Spar et al, $350,699, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-006340, online.
Jeffrey L. Ryan et al, $210,221, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2015-CA-002251, online.
Theresa I. Parello et al, $169,609, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-002683, online.
Linda M. Register et al, $101,683, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-000505, online.
Tamela Faith Smith et al, $63,215, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-000814, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Flowers Baking Company of Bradenton LLC, 720 Ninth St. E., baked goods, delivery and sales, Bills Steeves, 941-238-6692.
