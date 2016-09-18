Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Daniel R. Ferguson et al, $779,821, Christiana Trust et al, 2013-CA-006524, online.
Joseph Pakech et al, $126,576, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-005059, online.
WEDNESDAY
Frederick A. Hess et al, $232,207, Bank of America NA et al, 2013-CA-000924, online.
Todd A. Sears et al, $363,737, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-002639, online.
Alfreda Roundtree et al, $51,583, Sprata GP Holding REO Corp., 2015-CA-001588, online.
Isabel Sanchez Caballero et al, $131,119, Bank of America NA, 2015-CA-005280, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
No records.
