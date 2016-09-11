Public Records

September 11, 2016 4:10 PM

Public records

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Edward Dennis Grabowski et al, $197,697, GTE Federal Credit Union, 2011-CA-006861, online.

Remona Stevens et al, $221,737, US Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-005672, online.

David C. Smith et al, $232,431, Christiana Trust et al, 2015-CA-001109, online.

WEDNESDAY

Frank G. Galati Jr. et al, $299,762, Bank of America NA, 2012-CA-004602, online.

Shelby S. Adams et al, $46,098, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-001862, online.

Janet L. Looker et al, $52,997, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 2015-CA-004581, online.

THURSDAY

No records.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Florida Surgical Clinic LLC, 701 Manatee Ave. W., #105, physicians, Dr. Jenna Kazil, 727-787-4379.

Public Records

