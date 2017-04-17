Small fires at Port Manatee cause closure of Piney Point Road

Small fires around a large pile of sulfur at Port Manatee caused the closure of Piney Point Road on Monday afternoon.
Port Manatee Deputy Executive Director Dave Sanford said that at approximately 3 p.m. a bulk terminal operator noticed several small fires. The operator attempted to extinguish the flames but was unsuccessful and called the North River Fire Department. The fires were put out once the department arrived.
As a precaution, the North River Fire Department has closed Piney Point Road until further notice.
Sanford is unsure of what caused the fires.
“It could have been heat from trucks operating in that area that sat idle,” Sanford said. “It could have been heat from an idling truck that ignited it.”
