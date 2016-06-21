More than 300 Manatee-Sarasota restaurants win TripAdvisor award

Visitors to TripAdvisor.com ranked more than 300 Manatee-Sarasota restaurants high enough to earn them a Certificate of Excellence from the travel website.
Three Popi’s Place locations received the certificate as well as dozens of other local restaurants like Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Poppo’s Taqueria, Blue Marlin Grill and the Bridge Tender Inn, to name a few. Chain restaurant locations like Chipotle and First Watch also made the list.
Search the database of all the winners below.
The Certificate of Excellence is in its sixth year, according to TripAdvisor.com. The award “accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.” To qualify, winners must receive a four- or five-star overall rating, have a minimum number of reviews and be listed on TripAdvisor.com for at least 12 months. It is not specified on the award information page how many reviews are required to be eligible for the award.
COE winners also received a free promotional kit along with the award. The kit included information on how to promote the COE achievement and how past winners have done so.
The Bridge Tender Inn in Bradenton Beach was one of the city’s 13 winning restaurants.
More than 55 percent of all COE recipients were restaurants, according to TripAdvisor.
