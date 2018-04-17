Where to get free food and more on Tax Day 2018

Tax deadlines can be stressful, but luckily a lot of local chains are easing the burden with special deals. Here are some of the best offers in Manatee County:
Applebee's: $1 margaritas all month long.
Baskin Robbins: Download Baskin Robbin's mobile app to get buy-one-get-one ice cream cones.
Boston Market: Half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a fountain beverage for $10.40
Chuck E. Cheese: Buy one, get one large cheese pizzas.
CiCi's Pizza: $4.17 adult buffet with coupon.
Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub when you buy another large or medium sub, chips and a drink with coupon.
Hooters: South Florida Hooters locations are offering free kids meals for kids age 12 and younger. One free kids meal per adult who spends $10.
Hungry Howie's: Buy a one-topping large pizza and get a one-topping medium pizza for 15 cents.
Office Depot/Office Max: Free document shedding with coupon.
Planet Fitness: Free water massage with coupon.
Sonic: Cheeseburgers are half-off.
Sonny's BBQ: Half-price sweet and smokey or house dry-rubbed rib dinner.
