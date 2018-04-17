The Dollarita
Where to get free food and more on Tax Day 2018

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

April 17, 2018 10:00 AM

Tax deadlines can be stressful, but luckily a lot of local chains are easing the burden with special deals. Here are some of the best offers in Manatee County:

Applebee's: $1 margaritas all month long.

Baskin Robbins: Download Baskin Robbin's mobile app to get buy-one-get-one ice cream cones.

Boston Market: Half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a fountain beverage for $10.40

Chuck E. Cheese: Buy one, get one large cheese pizzas.

CiCi's Pizza: $4.17 adult buffet with coupon.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub when you buy another large or medium sub, chips and a drink with coupon.

Hooters: South Florida Hooters locations are offering free kids meals for kids age 12 and younger. One free kids meal per adult who spends $10.

Hungry Howie's: Buy a one-topping large pizza and get a one-topping medium pizza for 15 cents.

Office Depot/Office Max: Free document shedding with coupon.

Planet Fitness: Free water massage with coupon.

Sonic: Cheeseburgers are half-off.

Sonny's BBQ: Half-price sweet and smokey or house dry-rubbed rib dinner.

