Looking to chill out on tax day? Here's where you can pick up a free cup of Kona Ice

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal income tax deadline, Kona Ice will host its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day on Tuesday.
The island-inspired truck will be parked from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the Bank of the Ozarks building at 1901 Manatee Ave. W. to hand out free cups of shaved ice to all who stop by.
The Bank of the Ozarks building is serving as the temporary home of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce while a construction project razes its current building.
The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.
