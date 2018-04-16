The Kona Ice truck will be parked outside the Bank of the Ozarks building at 1901 Manatee Ave. W. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday to hand out free cups of shaved ice to all who stop by.
The Kona Ice truck will be parked outside the Bank of the Ozarks building at 1901 Manatee Ave. W. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday to hand out free cups of shaved ice to all who stop by. Herald file photo
The Kona Ice truck will be parked outside the Bank of the Ozarks building at 1901 Manatee Ave. W. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday to hand out free cups of shaved ice to all who stop by. Herald file photo
CRAVINGS by Bradenton Herald foodies

CRAVINGS by Bradenton Herald foodies

Your one-stop source for hot (and cold!) food trends, real-time restaurant news and the most delicious dishes in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Cravings Blog

Looking to chill out on tax day? Here's where you can pick up a free cup of Kona Ice

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

April 16, 2018 04:51 PM

BRADENTON

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal income tax deadline, Kona Ice will host its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day on Tuesday.

The island-inspired truck will be parked from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the Bank of the Ozarks building at 1901 Manatee Ave. W. to hand out free cups of shaved ice to all who stop by.

The Bank of the Ozarks building is serving as the temporary home of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce while a construction project razes its current building.

The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

  Comments  

About Cravings

Our Cravings blog, led by Herald features/social media editor Jana Morreale, shares our daily insights on all foodie topics in Manatee-Sarasota. Bookmark this and join the tasty conversation!