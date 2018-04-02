For the past few years, Detroit-based Little Caesars has offered a free lunch combo of four deep-dish pepperoni pizza slices and a 20-ounce drink if a 16-seed team beat a No. 1-seed team in the annual NCAA college basketball tournament. It happened with UMBC beating Virginia. Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at participating stores on Monday, fans can grab their free pizza.
Here’s how (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza on Monday

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

April 02, 2018 08:18 AM

Even non-basketball fans had a reason to jump for joy during this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

And from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, pizza lovers can cash in.

Little Caesars is giving away free pizza, because the first round saw an unprecedented upset when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) beat overall top seed Virginia.

It was the first time a No. 16 beat a No. 1 seed in tournament history.

March Madness got even crazier with Little Caesars’ special deal, which consists of four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and 20 ounces of a Pepsi product.

The only catch is the order must be placed by the 1 p.m. deadline, and it’s limited to one combo per family. It expires at that time, regardless of if you’re in line during the time window for the deal.

Family is defined as parents, children, siblings and spouse. No purchase is necessary for the free HOT-N-READY lunch combo promotion, and it’s happening only at participating Little Caesars throughout the country while supplies last.

So where can you find Monday’s lunch combo around the area?

Here are the locations:

Bradenton

4919 14th St. W.

4458 Cortez Road W.

Ellenton

6126 U.S. Highway 301 N.

Palmetto

573 10th St. E.

Sarasota

8428 Lockwood Ridge Road

2866 Ringling Blvd.

4599 Bee Ridge Road

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

