Here’s how (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza on Monday

For the past few years, Detroit-based Little Caesars has offered a free lunch combo of four deep-dish pepperoni pizza slices and a 20-ounce drink if a 16-seed team beat a No. 1-seed team in the annual NCAA college basketball tournament. It happened with UMBC beating Virginia. Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at participating stores on Monday, fans can grab their free pizza. Dreamstime TNS