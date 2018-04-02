Here’s how (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza on Monday

Even non-basketball fans had a reason to jump for joy during this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
And from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, pizza lovers can cash in.
Little Caesars is giving away free pizza, because the first round saw an unprecedented upset when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) beat overall top seed Virginia.
It was the first time a No. 16 beat a No. 1 seed in tournament history.
March Madness got even crazier with Little Caesars’ special deal, which consists of four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and 20 ounces of a Pepsi product.
Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
The only catch is the order must be placed by the 1 p.m. deadline, and it’s limited to one combo per family. It expires at that time, regardless of if you’re in line during the time window for the deal.
Family is defined as parents, children, siblings and spouse. No purchase is necessary for the free HOT-N-READY lunch combo promotion, and it’s happening only at participating Little Caesars throughout the country while supplies last.
So where can you find Monday’s lunch combo around the area?
Here are the locations:
Bradenton
4919 14th St. W.
4458 Cortez Road W.
Ellenton
6126 U.S. Highway 301 N.
Palmetto
573 10th St. E.
Sarasota
8428 Lockwood Ridge Road
2866 Ringling Blvd.
4599 Bee Ridge Road
