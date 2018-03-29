Looking for some Easter eats in the Bradenton area? Here is your guide.

There’s no shortage of restaurants to grab a bite for a special Easter brunch or dinner.
We’ve put together a list of the local establishments that will offer special menus for the holiday.
Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club’s | Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach
Brunch begins at 10 a.m., but there’s a full day of Easter action planned. There also will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and face painting.
Organizers suggest making a reservation by calling (941) 238-6264.
Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton
Pier 22 will host a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Prices are $34.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids (plus 20 percent gratuity). Holiday dinner service is set to run from 4-10 p.m.
The downtown waterfront restaurant expects plenty of guests, so make sure to book a reservation by calling (941) 748-8087 or visiting pier22dining.com/reservations.
Mattison’s
All three Mattison’s locations will offer special Easter plates for around $30.
At the City Grille along the Bradenton Riverwalk (941-896-9660), guests will find sea scallop and shrimp scampi, as well as an all-natural Niman Ranch 12-ounce prime rib.
Mattison’s Forty-One (941-921-3400) in Sarasota plans to host brunch ($39.95) and dinner ($45.95) buffets.
The Mattison’s City Grille (941-330-0440) in Sarasota will offer a tweaked prime rib dish, along with a black grouper plate.
Be sure to phone in your reservation.
The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota
You’ll find a three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $49. A children’s plate will be $15, and endless mimosas will run you $14. A full dinner menu will be available as well.
Make a reservation by visiting the restaurant’s website.
enRich Bistro, 5629 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the enRich Bistro will offer an Easter buffet for $35.95 for adults and $21.95 for kids 12 and younger. The menu features an array of breakfast foods, such as “enFrench Toast,” scrambled eggs and “enRiched Shrimp n Grits.”
If you’re feeling more like lunch, you could snag garlic mashed potatoes and buttermilk fried chicken strips.
Make a reservation by calling (941) 792-0990.
Blu Mangrove Grill, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto
Both lunch and dinner will be provided at the Blu Mangrove, which features all-you-can-eat shrimp cocktails and green salad. Main courses include chicken picatta, lamb shanks in stew and baked cobia filet with lemon sauce.
To make a reservation, call (941) 479-7828.
Bonefish Grill
You can grab a bite from Bonefish Grill’s usual brunch menu on Sunday, too. Options include Bang Bang Shrimp Eggs Benedict and Crème Brûlée French Toast.
The restaurant also offers “endless bubbles” (belllinis, mimosas or blackberry sangria) for $10 with the purchase of any entrée.
The Table Creekside, 5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Table Creekside will run a special Easter brunch menu. In addition to $15 unlimited mimosas, you’ll take your pick from the chef’s selections, which include king crab Benedict, steak and eggs and crispy pork rancheros.
For more information, call (941) 921-9465.
Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez
The Seafood Shack will run its usual 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. hours on Easter and accept “limited reservations throughout the day.”
If you’d like to make one, call (941) 749-1235.
Cafe BarBosso, 5501 Palmer Crossing Circle, Sarasota
A special Easter menu will be available at Cafe BarBosso from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes stuffed hot peppers, chopped lobster and fennel sausage stuffed mushrooms.
For more information, call (941) 922-7999.
Rodizio Grill, 5911 Fruitville Road, Sarasota
The Brazilian Steakhouse plans to allow unlimited access to its salad bar and brunch items for $24.99 per person.
For the full Rodizio experience, which includes access to a prime rib carving station, you’ll pay $36.99.
Kids under 12 are $14.99.
For reservations, call (941) 260-8445.
