Bradenton pizzeria fights hunger on National Pizza Day

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

February 09, 2018 10:37 AM

BRADENTON

Friday is National Pizza Day.

To celebrate, the owners of Casa Di Pizza at 4658 State Road 64 E. in Bradenton want to use the “holiday” to give back to the community and fight hunger, according to News Channel 8.

Owner Jacob Jacobbi joined the Pizza Across America movement, a national campaign the includes more than 8,000 pizzerias with a mission to make the largest community pizza donation in history, the outlet reports.

Jacobbi, along with other owners, has to choose where to donate: a local food bank, a soup kitchen or a shelter. Casa Di Pizza decided to donate 10 pizzas to the local Salvation Army.

Slice, one of the partners for the event, is a local pizza ordering platform that’s helped contact pizzerias to participate in the event.

The group has a promotion running for the holiday through Saturday for $5 off on a customer’s first order (a minimum of $10) through the app with the code “PIZZADAY.”

