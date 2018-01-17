Shake Shack, a New York-born cult favorite, is preparing to enter the Bradenton-Sarasota market.
Burger fans, rejoice: First Shake Shack on way to Bradenton area

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

January 17, 2018 10:20 AM

Shake Shack, the famed New York burger chain that started out as a hot dog cart in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park, is coming to the Bradenton area.

The company plans to open its first location in the Manatee-Sarasota region near the Mall at University Town Center, according to a lease agreement signed in late December.

The 10-year lease with Benderson Properties includes approximately 3,200 square feet of space in The East District at UTC on Cattleman Road.

An opening date has not been determined.

Shake Shack’s roots date to 2004 to a hot dog cart in New York City. Though hot dogs remain on the menu, Shake Shack’s burgers have elevated the brand’s status during the past decade.

Its menu features the Shackburger, flat-top hot dogs, a vegetarian portobello mushroom burger, a crispy chicken sandwich, fries, milkshakes, hand-spun frozen custard and more.

Shake Shack will enter a crowded burger landscape in the Bradenton area, which includes Beef O’Brady’s, Burger & Beer Joint, BurgerFi, Culver’s, Five Guys, Shake Pit, S.O.B. Burgers and Steak ’n Shake.

Shake Shack has 160 locations, including six in Florida – Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, Orlando (two) and Winter Park.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

