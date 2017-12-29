Publix subs were named the best sandwiches in the country by Thrillist.com.
Publix subs were named the best sandwiches in the country by Thrillist.com. Herald file photo
Publix subs were named the best sandwiches in the country by Thrillist.com. Herald file photo
CRAVINGS by Bradenton Herald foodies

CRAVINGS by Bradenton Herald foodies

Your one-stop source for hot (and cold!) food trends, real-time restaurant news and the most delicious dishes in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Cravings Blog

Beloved by Floridians, ‘Pub Subs’ recognized as best sandwich in country

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 29, 2017 12:13 PM

The Pub Sub, simple in name and culinary concept but delicious.

Renowned throughout the state of Florida, subs from Publix, also known as “Pub Subs,” are fitting for any meal, whether it’s at your desk or on the beach.

And now, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain sandwich has been recognized as the best in the country by Thrillist.com.

“While a sub is a style of sandwich you can get pretty much anywhere in the world, Floridians love the Publix sub as much as their college football teams, Pitbull, and air conditioning during a particularly humid summer. The most fervent of sub eaters even have a nickname for their favorite sandwich: ‘the Pub Sub,’ ” the article stated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Served at the supermarket counter and stacked with the customer’s choice of meat and veggies, the sandwiches are customizable and fresh.

“The sandwich is not fancy, but that is precisely the appeal. Instead of being showy, they are always high-quality and reliable,” the article continues.

Maria Brous, Publix's director of media and community relations, told Thrillist.com that most order the chicken tender sub.

The love for the sandwich is real. The article also pointed to Facebook fan pages for the grocery store chain subs as well as a four-minute song dedicated to the Florida delicacy.

Thrillist.com even compared the affection for Pub Subs to the public’s love for the Wawa hoagie, saying the hoagie is “probably the closest thing you can find.”

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

    County will need 525 new hires in 2018 to keep up with growth and replace retiring workers.

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government
Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 2:40

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

View More Video

About Cravings

Our Cravings blog, led by Herald features/social media editor Jana Morreale, shares our daily insights on all foodie topics in Manatee-Sarasota. Bookmark this and join the tasty conversation!