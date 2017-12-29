Beloved by Floridians, ‘Pub Subs’ recognized as best sandwich in country

The Pub Sub, simple in name and culinary concept but delicious.
Renowned throughout the state of Florida, subs from Publix, also known as “Pub Subs,” are fitting for any meal, whether it’s at your desk or on the beach.
And now, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain sandwich has been recognized as the best in the country by Thrillist.com.
“While a sub is a style of sandwich you can get pretty much anywhere in the world, Floridians love the Publix sub as much as their college football teams, Pitbull, and air conditioning during a particularly humid summer. The most fervent of sub eaters even have a nickname for their favorite sandwich: ‘the Pub Sub,’ ” the article stated.
Never miss a local story.
Served at the supermarket counter and stacked with the customer’s choice of meat and veggies, the sandwiches are customizable and fresh.
“The sandwich is not fancy, but that is precisely the appeal. Instead of being showy, they are always high-quality and reliable,” the article continues.
Maria Brous, Publix's director of media and community relations, told Thrillist.com that most order the chicken tender sub.
The love for the sandwich is real. The article also pointed to Facebook fan pages for the grocery store chain subs as well as a four-minute song dedicated to the Florida delicacy.
Thrillist.com even compared the affection for Pub Subs to the public’s love for the Wawa hoagie, saying the hoagie is “probably the closest thing you can find.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments