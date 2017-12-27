CRAVINGS by Bradenton Herald foodies

CRAVINGS by Bradenton Herald foodies

Your one-stop source for hot (and cold!) food trends, real-time restaurant news and the most delicious dishes in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Cravings Blog

Free meal for teachers on Wednesday at Tijuana Flats

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 02:32 PM

The Tex-Mex restaurant Tijuana Flats is offering a free meal to teachers on Wednesday as part of its annual Teacher Appreciation Day.

Founded by Tijuana Flats in 2012 following the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, the Teacher Appreciation Day initiative was launched to show teachers how much the company cares about and supports them.

A valid teacher ID is all that’s needed to enjoy the free meal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tijuana Flats has four locations in Manatee and Sarasota counties:

  • 2127 Cortez Road W., Bradenton;
  • 5215 University Parkway, University Park;
  • 1635 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota;
  • 3404 Clark Road, Sarasota.

Visit the store locator to find a location near you at tijuanaflats.com/locations.

For more on the deal, click here.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives at his postgame press conference as Santa Claus after the team’s 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit
Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go
Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 0:49

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show

View More Video

About Cravings

Our Cravings blog, led by Herald features/social media editor Jana Morreale, shares our daily insights on all foodie topics in Manatee-Sarasota. Bookmark this and join the tasty conversation!