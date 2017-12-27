Free meal for teachers on Wednesday at Tijuana Flats

The Tex-Mex restaurant Tijuana Flats is offering a free meal to teachers on Wednesday as part of its annual Teacher Appreciation Day.
Founded by Tijuana Flats in 2012 following the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, the Teacher Appreciation Day initiative was launched to show teachers how much the company cares about and supports them.
A valid teacher ID is all that’s needed to enjoy the free meal.
Never miss a local story.
Tijuana Flats has four locations in Manatee and Sarasota counties:
- 2127 Cortez Road W., Bradenton;
- 5215 University Parkway, University Park;
- 1635 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota;
- 3404 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Visit the store locator to find a location near you at tijuanaflats.com/locations.
For more on the deal, click here.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments