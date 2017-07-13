Harry’s Continental Kitchens in Longboat Key has paired with the Jean Charles Boisset Family of Wineries to create a five-course prix fixe menu paired with different rose wines.
Harry’s Continental Kitchens in Longboat Key has paired with the Jean Charles Boisset Family of Wineries to create a five-course prix fixe menu paired with different rose wines.
July 13, 2017 11:16 AM

Harry’s Continental Kitchen in Longboat Key hosts rose wine dinner

By Jana Morreale

jmorreale@bradenton.com

Longboat Key

Sommeliers and owners Harry and Hal Christensen, of Harry’s Continental Kitchen, will host their first Rose Wine Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. July 20.

The dinner will showcase a five-course prix fixe menu, with paired selected wines from the Jean Charles Boisset Family of Wineries, according to a press release.

Dinner begins with an amuse-bouche of oyster due chilled with watermelon rind mignonette and the Charles de Fere, Cuvee JeanLouis, Brut Rose, France, followed by a baked heirloom tomato pie and the Fortant, Grenache-Rose 2016.

The second course begins with seared jerk cobia accompanied with the Deloach Vineyards, Rose 2016 and the third course is a honey-lavender, caramelized apple seared duck breast and the JCB, No. 5, Rose 2016.

Finally, guests will enjoy Harry’s Wisconsin rubarb pie with homemade ginger ice cream, complemented with JCB No. 69, Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose.

Wine dinners are a frequent event at Harry’s restaurant – each showcasing winemakers and vineyards that pair perfectly with Harry’s cuisine. Harry’s award-winning wine list is also available through retail at Harry’s Deli.

Harry’s Rose Wine Dinner is $59 per person (gratuity and tax not included). Visit www.harryskitchen.com to view the entire menu and to make reservations.

The restaurant is at 525 St Judes Drive, Longboat Key. Information: 941-383-0777.

Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale

