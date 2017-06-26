Cooking classes to begin at The Studio at Gulf and Pine

Erik Walker, Chiles Group Culinary Director, and Mar Vista Executive Chef Rich Demarse, will teach interactive, hands-on cooking lessons featuring locally sourced seafood and fresh summer flavors to create a colorful and delicious menu, according to a press release.
The classes are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3 at The Studio at Gulf and Pine, 10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria.
The series of classes is part of “Our Local Waters,” a month-long celebration of the Florida Gulf Coast, at the gallery. “Our Local Waters” is a community outreach festival with an emphasis on preservation, conservation and sustainability of our local ecosystems.
The schedule is:
July 13 – “Chilled Florida Waters” with Chiles Group Culinary Director Erik Walker. This class will focus on sourcing local and sustainable fish, and how to prepare refreshing dishes perfect for summer, including cooking with citrus and cooking shrimp. The menu includes ceviche — local fish, produce and ingredients; shrimp roll — inspired by a lobster roll with local gulf shrimp and watermelon salad — watermelon and tomato, with lime, mint, and feta.
July 20 – “Grilling A to D — Appetizers to Desserts” with Mar Vista Executive Chef Rich Demarse. This class will focus on the sourcing of local fish and the basic but sometimes tricky techniques of grilling seafood. We will also discuss the many different varieties of seafood found around Anna Maria Island and where to buy it. Menu: Seafood kabobs — grilled and marinated local fish with mango, cilantro and lime; red grouper and grilled potato salad — red grouper broiled with lemon and herbs served with a grilled salad of potatoes, red onion and fresh herbs; chili lime grilled pineapple — a light summer dessert that can be served with ice cream or sorbet
July 27 – “Foraging and Fishing” with Erik Walker. Basic grilling skills and techniques and create a dish based on garden ingredients. Menu: Garden salad made with Pine Avenue greens; grilled fish and vegetables — grilled local and sustainable fish with grilled vegetables and rice; strawberry shortcake — macerated strawberry and Chantilly cream shortcake
Aug. 3 – “Florida’s Wild Side” with Mar Vista Executive Chef Rich Demarse. This class will discuss the many varieties of fruits found in your local neighborhoods and the seasons to find them. We will also cover how to select, prepare and pair these fruits with other foods. Menu: Mango shrimp salad — poached shrimp, mango, lime and a cilantro vinaigrette; grilled chicken with kung pao avocado — Lake Meadows chicken with breaded and fried avocado with jasmine rice, red onion, cilantro, bell pepper, Kung Pao sauce and cashews; fruit salad — local fruits are marinated with coconut and rum and served with vanilla-scented whipped cream.
Cost of each class is $75 per person and includes tax and gratuity, an apron, recipes, cooking lesson, lunch and a glass of wine. Sign up for all four and pay $275. Class sizes are limited; call 941-778-1906 to reserve your spot.
The Studio at Gulf and Pine is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday by appointment. Call 941-778-1906 or visit www.studioatgulfandpine.com for more information.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
