Dunkin’ Donuts is offering samples of a new beverage, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, to customers at all of the Bradenton-Sarasota Dunkin’ locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday while supplies last.
May 19, 2017 10:56 AM

Free samples of Dunkin Donuts Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Manatee

Oh yes, summer is here in Florida. The air is thick, the seasonal residents are gone and the daily storms are starting to roll in, too.

Dunkin’ Donuts is promoting a new beverage and providing some relief from the summer heat at the same time. At all of the Bradenton-Sarasota Dunkin’ locations, you can get a free sample of the new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also celebrating Perks Week, which means a special daily deal for existing DD Perks Rewards members and anyone who enrolls in the program. DD Perks members who purchase a Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee on Friday will earn an extra 200 points.

For all of you on top of your Snapchat game, Dunkin’ designed a special geofilter in honor of the new beverage that can be accessed at any of its locations on Friday.

Dunkin’ introduced the frozen beverage at the beginning of May. It blends coffee with dairy and ice for a caffeine kick suitable for summer. Ask the barista at your local Dunkin’ how you can customize the beverage with flavor and milk options.

To find a Dunkin’ location near you, visit dunkindonuts.com.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

  Comments  

