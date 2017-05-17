Mattison’s City Grille kicks off Sunday Blues Brunch series

Get ready for great blues music and brunch on the Manatee River this summer.
Mattison’s City Grille on the Bradenton Riverwalk is kicking off a Bradenton Blues Brunch series from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28 with music by Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, who are regulars at the Bradenton Blues Festival and at area venues. The blues series will continue the fourth Sunday of each month.
Brunch items range in cost from $10 to $18 and include Niman Ranch steak and eggs, French toast stuffed with berry cream cheese, fresh berries and warm syrup; a three-egg omelet featuring Niman Ranch ham, roasted onions, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, home fries and toast; a roasted vegetable frittata; smoked corned beef hash with eggs and toast and more. Best of all? Mimosas and Bloody Marys are $5.
The restaurant is at 101 Riverfront Blvd. There is no cover charge, but seating is limited. Reservations: 941-896-9660, mattisons.com.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
Comments