Local chef gives culinary tours with pop-up restaurants

Last month, chef Louis Robinson’s Spice pop-up restaurant was a celebration of seafood and the beginning of spring.
On May 22, it’s a trip through California’s culinary landscape.
The California Road Trip, a “culinary adventure through the Golden State,” is a five-course menu featuring flavors like prickly pear and serrano, with some ingredients flown in from California. Each course is paired with a wine from California, which is Robinson’s home state.
Robinson hosts pop-up restaurants at Baker & Wife in Sarasota, an intimate setting perfect for Robinson’s adventures that take attendees through a themed menu. Pop-up restaurants are temporary restaurants where a chef will “guest star” at an existing restaurant or out of a private home.
As far as Robinson is aware, he’s the only pop-up restaurant in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
“It’s all about being creative and doing what I enjoy,” Robinson said. “The pop-up format allows us to do really interesting and exciting things. We can really push the envelope as far as food goes, and we try to provide an experience for our guests, not just an everyday meal.”
Robinson builds his following through social media, particularly Instagram. He’s collected more than 24,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform. One Orlando couple that learned of Robinson’s pop-up restaurant on Instagram traveled to Baker & Wife on a Wednesday night last month for the “Sal Marina” Spice pop-up experience.
A ticket for California Road Trip is $130, which includes all food and wine. Tickets can be purchased online at spiceflorida.com/events, where you can also keep up with Robinson’s other events.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
California Road Trip pop-up restaurant
Where: Baker & Wife restaurant, 2157 Siesta Drive, Sarasota
When: May 22, 7 p.m.
Cost: $130, which covers five courses and wine pairings
More info: Visit spiceflorida.com/events
Comments