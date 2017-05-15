Corwin’s celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Ooey, gooey and oh so chocolately. There’s no better way to kick off a Monday than by celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day. Today, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Corwin’s Ice Cream and Smoothies at 1000 Barcarrota Ave, Bradenton, will be offering up free chocolate chip cookies with any purchase. They suggest you top it off with a scoop of your favorite ice cream.
Me? I just prefer a big glass of milk for dunking purposes.
It’s not just in Bradenton. Sweets lovers all over the nation are going crazy today on social media. Check out #NationalChocolateChipDay on Twitter.
Corwin’s, which is on the Riverwalk at the Twin Dolphin Marina, serves several ice cream and frozen yogurt flavors along with coffees, floats and other sweet treats such as pastries and candies.
Information: www.facebook.com/events/746263008875669.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
