Fuzzy’s Taco Shop set to open location in Bradenton

After seeing positive response to their first Florida location on University Parkway, executives at the Mexican fast-casual chain Fuzzy’s Taco Shop decided to bring its Baja Tacos to Bradenton.
“Opening in Bradenton seemed like the next logical step, especially with its proximity to Sarasota and Tampa Bay where Fuzzy’s already has a presence,” Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s local franchisee David Hunt of DAH Hospitality said in a release. “We’re excited to offer the community of Bradenton our fresh-Mexican food favorites, frozen margaritas and ice cold beer.”
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4808 14th St. W. in Bradenton will open on Monday. It marks the eighth Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location in Florida, with locations also in Tallahassee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Naples in addition to University Park.
The chain was originally founded in Texas in 2003.
The Bradenton Fuzzy’s will feature outdoor seating, outdoor and indoor bar service, all-day breakfast and a loyalty app for frequent customers.
Fuzzy’s offers typical cantina-style food such as chips and queso, Baja tacos, stuffed burritos, quesadillas and smothered-in-sauce enchiladas. Breakfast options include tacos and burritos as well as traditional Mexican dishes such as huevos rancheros.
For more information on Fuzzy’s, visit fuzzystacoshop.com or call the Bradenton location at 941-242-1845.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Bradenton hours
Sunday-Monday: 11 a.m.-midnight
Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
