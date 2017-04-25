Plans filed for Hardee’s restaurant at Cortez Road West and Ninth Street West

Plans to turn an old, abandoned convenience store at the northwest corner of Cortez Road West and Ninth Street West into a Hardee’s are working their way through Manatee County’s planning process.
The Avid Group, a Florida-based real estate development firm with offices in Palm Harbor and Orlando, submitted a final site plan in February for the 2,500-square-foot Hardee’s restaurant.
Jane T. Donnelly has owned the property, 4340 Ninth St. W., for almost 20 years, according to Manatee County property records.
Attempts to reach Hardee’s representatives were unsuccessful.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
