Cravings blog by Janelle O&#39;Dea

Cravings blog by Janelle O'Dea

Anything and everything food by Janelle O'Dea

Cravings Blog

April 25, 2017 1:36 PM

Plans filed for Hardee’s restaurant at Cortez Road West and Ninth Street West

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Manatee

Plans to turn an old, abandoned convenience store at the northwest corner of Cortez Road West and Ninth Street West into a Hardee’s are working their way through Manatee County’s planning process.

The Avid Group, a Florida-based real estate development firm with offices in Palm Harbor and Orlando, submitted a final site plan in February for the 2,500-square-foot Hardee’s restaurant.

Jane T. Donnelly has owned the property, 4340 Ninth St. W., for almost 20 years, according to Manatee County property records.

Attempts to reach Hardee’s representatives were unsuccessful.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help

Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help 0:35

Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help
Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air 0:18

Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air
Manatee County declares State of Local Emergency 1:28

Manatee County declares State of Local Emergency

View More Video

About Cravings

@jayohday

Cravings is a blog by Bradenton Herald business reporter Janelle O'Dea sharing her thoughts on all food-related topics, including the Manatee-Sarasota dining scene, agriculture, recipes, the food industry and most of all, the need for a taco truck in downtown Bradenton.

Editor's Choice Videos