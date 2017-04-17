Cravings blog by Janelle O&#39;Dea

April 17, 2017 4:35 PM

Kona Ice will be in downtown Bradenton, Palmetto on Tuesday

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Bradenton

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal income tax deadline, Kona Ice will host its fourth annual National “Chill Out” Day on Tuesday.

The island-inspired truck will be parked from noon-2 p.m. at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton, and from noon-2 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, 955 Riverside Dr., Palmetto, to hand out free cups of shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis to all who stop by.

The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit kona-ice.com.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

About Cravings

@jayohday

Cravings is a blog by Bradenton Herald business reporter Janelle O'Dea sharing her thoughts on all food-related topics, including the Manatee-Sarasota dining scene, agriculture, recipes, the food industry and most of all, the need for a taco truck in downtown Bradenton.

