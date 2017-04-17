Kona Ice will be in downtown Bradenton, Palmetto on Tuesday

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal income tax deadline, Kona Ice will host its fourth annual National “Chill Out” Day on Tuesday.
The island-inspired truck will be parked from noon-2 p.m. at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton, and from noon-2 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, 955 Riverside Dr., Palmetto, to hand out free cups of shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis to all who stop by.
The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.
To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit kona-ice.com.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
