Yuniku adds more cooking classes

Turnout for Yuniku’s cooking classes in March and April was good. So good that owner/operator Michael Dong added two more dates in May.
On May 3 and May 16 at 4 p.m., pre-registered students in the cooking class will learn to make shrimp pad Thai, the Tuna Popper and the Yuniku Sushi Roll. The cost is $30 per person, which includes the cooking demonstration, three recipes to try at home and a three-course dinner with a cocktail.
Yuniku is the Japanese word for “unique” and offers an Asian fusion menu, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and hibachi flavors.
Dong, who lives part-time in China with his wife and daughter, has owned and operated restaurants since age 17. This time around, he wanted to go for something decidedly upscale and oriented toward an evening crowd, though Yuniku still offers an expansive lunch spread.
Yuniku, located at 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road in University Park, offers daily endless sushi and hibachi from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and from 3 p.m. until close for dinner. Early-bird specials run from 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, including $3 off the endless menu.
Happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and includes specially priced drinks and $5 bar appetizers, according to a Yuniku release.
Yuniku is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit yunikufl.com.
