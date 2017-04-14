My Hometown Fest held at Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday

Nathan Benderson Park is home to yet another beer and food festival this weekend.
The My Hometown Fest starts at noon and concludes at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle. The festival aims to remind attendees of where they come from by assembling “the best food, craft beers and fun activities from hometowns throughout the USA, including the Northeast and Atlantic Coast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and the West Coast,” according to the event website.
Music lovers can enjoy tunes from Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul, Twinkle and Rock.Soul.Radio, and Strangeways. Families with kids in tow can take them to the petting zoo or to try out kayaking during one of the demos.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Bradenton Marauders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers street team will be at the festival with a QB Challenge and NFL Play 60 drills for sports fans.
Tickets are $40 for beer and food, $10 in advance and $20 at the gate for food only, and kids under age 6 are free.
To view the schedule and buy tickets, visit myhometownfest.org. Use code BEER25 to receive 25 percent off ticket prices.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
