Fermenting classes will be held at The Folk School in Cortez

Fermented food can be tricky to prepare but a class at the Florida Maritime Museum’s Folk School can take the stress out of the process.
On May 3 and 17, The Folk School will host classes on lacto fermentation taught by Jillian Ross. Fermentation is a method of food preservation that comes with probiotic benefits.
The May 3 class will be a basic fermentation class during which Ross will explain the science and methodology behind preserving different foods and beverages. The class will include information about necessary tools and how to source ingredients for certain recipes. Ross will bring sauerkraut, kimchi, beet kvass, milk and water kefir, kombucha, and various lacto-fermented pickles and vegetables for the class to try, according to a news release.
Those interested in the basic fermentation class, which is a prerequistite for the advanced class, are asked to register by April 26 by calling 941-708-6120 or by visiting the museum.
In the advanced fermentation class on May 17, participants will focus on the preparation of fermenting various types of cabbage into sauerkraut as well as mixed vegetables. The advanced class is hands-on and participants are asked to bring their own kitchen knife for chopping. Each participant will go through the fermentation process themselves and be able to take home the ferments that they make in class.
Those interested in the advanced fermentation class are asked to register by May 10.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Fermentation class information
Basic class
- Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Date: Wednesday, May 3
- Place: The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W.
- Fee: $20
- Registration information: Call the Florida Maritime Museum at 941-708-6120 to register before April 26
- Additional information: This class is a prerequisite for the advanced fermentation class
Advanced class
- Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Date: Wednesday, May 17
- Place: The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W.
- Fee: $35
- Registration information: Call the Florida Maritime Museum at 941-708-6120 to register before May 10
- Additional information: Participants are asked to bring a kitchen knife for chopping vegetables
