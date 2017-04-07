New Dunkin Donuts headed for Cortez Road West

The eastern part of Cortez Road West seems to be getting a facelift as big-name chains make plans to move in.
On Thursday, Dunkin Donuts applied for a permit to build a new location at 3321 Cortez Road W. Construction cannot begin until after the closed Chevron gas station and accompanying car wash are demolished. A demolition permit for the site was issued on March 22, according to Manatee County permit records.
Between Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria Island and northern Sarasota, Dunkin Donuts has 10 locations. The Dunkin Brands Group Inc., which encompasses Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, is headquartered in Canton, Mass.
Dunkin Donuts representatives could not be reached for comment regarding plans for the new store.
Two months ago, Wawa applied for a permit to build a store at 2501 Cortez Road W. under the name Twelfth West Coast AP 8 Limited Partnership. Wawa has five locations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Waffle House opened a restaurant, the only Waffle House in Manatee County west of the Braden River and south of the Manatee River, at 2400 Cortez Road W. in August.
The Dunkin Donuts, Wawa and Waffle House are all located within the Manatee County Southwest County Improvement District. A 2014 ordinance adopted by the Manatee County Commission created the district and tax increment revenues to be used for redevelopment activities in the southwest area of the county.
